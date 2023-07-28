BSF HCM Result 2023 Soon: Check How To Download Head Constable Result PDF

BSF HCM Result 2023 : Border Security Force (BSF) will soon release the result for the posts of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on June 17/18, 2023 can check the process to download BSF HCM Result 2023 here.

BSF HCM Result 2023: Border Security Force (BSF) will soon release the result for the post of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) on its official website. BSF has conducted the written exam for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts on June 17/ 18 2023 across the country. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the above posts will be able to download their result from the official website of BSF-rectt.bsf.gov.in, once it is uploaded.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) has released detailed notification for recruitment of 323 Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts. Under the selection process for these posts, BSF had conducted the written exam on June 17/ 18 June 2023 and released the answer key on its official website.

Candidates raised their objections for the answer key and now BSF is set to announce the result for the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts.

Head Constable Ministerial (HCM): Exam Update

All those candidates who appeared in the Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts should note that BSF will declare the result soon on its official website. Along with the result, organisation will also upload the detailed merit list, cut-off and other updates which will provide the candidates to check their score in the exam.

BSF HCM Result: Overview

Organisation Border Security Force (BSF) Name of post Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) Number of posts 323 Written exam date June 17/ 18 2023 Result Status Awaited Official website rectt.bsf.gov.in

How to check BSF HCM Result Online?

Candidates will be able to check their Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) posts result from the official website after visiting on the official website. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Border Security Force’s (BSF) www.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the BSF Result Link available on the official website.

Step 3: Download the BSF Result pdf when the list of shortlisted candidates shows in the result pdf on the screen.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 5: You will get the pdf of the result in a new window.

Step 6: Download pdf and save the same for future reference.







