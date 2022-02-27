BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Diploma Apprentice Posts @portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility

BSNL Haryana has invited online application for the Diploma Apprentice on its official website. Check BSNL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Haryana Circle has invited online application for the 27 Diploma Apprentice under apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act 1961. Eligible and Interested candidate can apply through BOAT’s Portal to the BSNL Business Areas on or before 20 March 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Diploma course in Engineering/Technology field recognized by AICTE or GOI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

The selection criteria will be based on the merit of final percentage or marks obtained by the candidate in their Diploma. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for document verification & joining if selected for apprenticeship for which the candidate has applied.



Important Dates for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last date for applying BSNL (BA Establishments ) HR Circle: 20.03.2022

Certificate and Document Verification at Business Area level: 26.03.2022

Declaration of Selection List: 31.03.2022



Vacancy Details for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Diploma Apprentice-27 Posts

Ambala-04

Faridabad-03

Gurgaon-03

Hissar-04

Karnal-04

Rewari-03

Rohtak-06

Eligibility Criteria for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Applying candidates must have passed their Diploma course in Engineering/Technology field recognized by AICTE or GOI.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

How to Apply for BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidate can apply through BOAT’s Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) to the BSNL Business Areas on or before 20 March 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.