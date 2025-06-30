BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 at bsphcl.co.in, Download July 11 to July 22 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: The exam date for the BSPHCL exam 2025 has been released on the official website, bsphcl.co.in. The exam will be conducted between July 11 and July 22, 2025. The admit card link will be activated on July 4, 2025. Check here for the official notice and steps to download.

Jun 30, 2025, 15:59 IST
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Exam Date 2025. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted between July 11 and July 22, 2025. The BPPHCL will release the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit card 2025 on June 4, 2025 on its official website, bsphcl.co.in. 

BSPHCL Technician Grade  3 admit card 2025 will get released 5 days before the actual date of examination. The computer-based test will be conducted over multiple days. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check below for the official notice and direct link to download the admit card.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: Overview

BSPHCL has released the technician grade 3 exam date, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 11 and July 22, 2025. The admit card link will be activated on the official website, bsphcl.co.in, on July 4, 2025. Check the table below for BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Detail

Information

Recruitment Body

Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL)

Post Name

Technician Grade III

Total Vacancies

2,156

Admit Card Release Date

4th July 2025

Exam Date

11th–22nd July 2025

Exam Mode

Online (CBT)

Duration

90 minutes

Official Website

bsphcl.co.in

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Exam Date 2025

The BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 exam date official notice has been released on the official website, bsphcl.co.in. The computer-based test will be conducted in 7 districts of Bihar, such as Ara, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. Click on the direct link below to download the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Exam Date 2025. 

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Exam Date 2025

Official Notice

How to Download BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025? 

BSPHCL will activate the direct link to download the Technician Grade 3 admit card 2025 on July 4, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card after providing the registration number and password. Check the steps below to download it from the official website.

  • Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card download link for Technician Grade 3 (Advt. No. 05/2024)

  • Now on the homepage click on application number and password and enter the captcha code.

  • Click on the submit button and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  • Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).  

  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the BSPHCL Admit Card

The BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 admit will contain the important details related to the exam, such as the name, category, photo, signature of the candidate, etc. Check the list below for details mentioned on the BSPHCL Admit Card 2025.

  • Candidate’s Name 

  • Roll Number & Registration ID

  • Exam Date & Time

  • Exam Center Address

  • Reporting Time

  • Photograph & Signature

  • Important Exam Instructions

