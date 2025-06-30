BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 at bsphcl.co.in, Download July 11 to July 22 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Exam Date 2025. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted between July 11 and July 22, 2025. The BPPHCL will release the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit card 2025 on June 4, 2025 on its official website, bsphcl.co.in.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 admit card 2025 will get released 5 days before the actual date of examination. The computer-based test will be conducted over multiple days. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check below for the official notice and direct link to download the admit card.

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: Overview

