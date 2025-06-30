BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 at bsphcl.co.in, Download July 11 to July 22 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the BSPHCL Exam Date 2025. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted between July 11 and July 22, 2025. The BPPHCL will release the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit card 2025 on June 4, 2025 on its official website, bsphcl.co.in.
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 admit card 2025 will get released 5 days before the actual date of examination. The computer-based test will be conducted over multiple days. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Check below for the official notice and direct link to download the admit card.
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025: Overview
BSPHCL has released the technician grade 3 exam date, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 11 and July 22, 2025. The admit card link will be activated on the official website, bsphcl.co.in, on July 4, 2025. Check the table below for BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Recruitment Body
|
Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd (BSPHCL)
|
Post Name
|
Technician Grade III
|
Total Vacancies
|
2,156
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
4th July 2025
|
Exam Date
|
11th–22nd July 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (CBT)
|
Duration
|
90 minutes
|
Official Website
|
bsphcl.co.in
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Exam Date 2025
The BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 exam date official notice has been released on the official website, bsphcl.co.in. The computer-based test will be conducted in 7 districts of Bihar, such as Ara, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. Click on the direct link below to download the BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Exam Date 2025.
|
BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Exam Date 2025
How to Download BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 Admit Card 2025?
BSPHCL will activate the direct link to download the Technician Grade 3 admit card 2025 on July 4, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the admit card after providing the registration number and password. Check the steps below to download it from the official website.
-
Visit the Official Website, bsphcl.co.in
-
On the homepage, click on the admit card download link for Technician Grade 3 (Advt. No. 05/2024)
-
Now on the homepage click on application number and password and enter the captcha code.
-
Click on the submit button and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
-
Verify all details (name, exam centre, date, etc.).
-
Download and print the admit card for future reference.
Details Mentioned on the BSPHCL Admit Card
The BSPHCL Technician Grade 3 admit will contain the important details related to the exam, such as the name, category, photo, signature of the candidate, etc. Check the list below for details mentioned on the BSPHCL Admit Card 2025.
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Roll Number & Registration ID
-
Exam Date & Time
-
Exam Center Address
-
Reporting Time
-
Photograph & Signature
-
Important Exam Instructions
