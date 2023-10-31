BTSC Driver Admit Card 2023 OUT at btsc.bih.nic.in: Download Hall Ticket Here

BTSC Driver Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) released the admit card for the post of Vehicle Driver on its official website. Candidates can download the Bihar Driver Admit Card using their ID and password. The candidates can download the admit card and carry it to the exam centre on 10 November 2023.
BTSC Driver Admit Card Download Link
The direct link to download the admit card is provided in the article below. The candidates can click on he provided link and get their call letter. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, exam time, and exam venue. Candidates are advised to check their admit card carefully and carry it to the exam hall along with a valid photo ID proof.
|BTSC Driver Admit Card 2023
|Download Link
How to Download BTSC Driver Admit Card 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of BTSC
Step 2: Click on the admit card link ‘Download Admit Card for Advt No-37/2023 VEHICLE DRIVER’
Step 3: Find the link to download the admit card
Step 4: Enter the details
Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card