Budget 2022-23: Central Govt Scheme to Create 60 Lakh Jobs in Next 5 Years

During presenting her fourth budget to date,Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that, " "The Productivity Linked Incentive in 14 sectors for achieving the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat has received excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs, and an additional production of Rs. 30 lakh crore during next 5 years."

It is noted that under the PLI scheme, various sectors comes including Pharmaceuticals, Medical devices, Large-scale electronics manufacturing, Food products, Solar EV modules, Automobiles/Auto components, Textile products etc. Government is optimistic to create new jobs in these sectors in the next 5 years.

It has been said that Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises, besides taking the lead in integration of Postal and Railways networks to provide seamless solutions for movement of parcels

During her speech, FM says that the Budget continues to provide impetus for growth and it lays aparallel track of a blueprint for the Amrit Kaal, which is futuristic and inclusive. This will directly benefit our youth, women, farmers, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes and big public investment for modern infrastructure, readying for India at 100.