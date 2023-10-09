DFO Jobs 2023 Apply For 125 Posts In Cabinet Secretariat

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 125 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023: The Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat has released notification for various 125 posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023. Check notification pdf and eligibility. 

Get all the details of Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment here, apply online link

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat has released notification for various 125 posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Deputy Field Officer (Technical) posts on or before November 6, 2023. 

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score (from amongst GATE 2021 or 2022 or 2023) for these posts which are available under direct recruitment drive. 

A total of 125 posts are to be filled in various trades/subjects including Computer Science/Information Technology, Electronics and/or Communication, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and others. 

Cabinet Secretariat Important Dates 2023

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 6, 2023.  

Cabinet Secretariat Vacancy Details

  • Computer Science/Information Technology-60
  • Electronics and/or Communication-48
  • Civil Engineering-2
  • Electrical Engineering-2
  •  Mathematics-2
  • Statistics-2
  • Physics-5
  • Chemistry-3
  • Microbiology-1

Educational Qualification For Cabinet Secretariat 2023 

  • Candidates should have a bachelor's in engineering or technology or a master's degree in science or any other technical or scientific discipline from a recognised University organisation.
  • Check the details notification including eligibility/age limit/selection process and others on the official website.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualifications of the posts. 

Cabinet Secretariat Age Limit (as of 01-06-2023)

  •  Not exceeding 30 Years. 
  • Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.

 Cabinet Secretariat Monthly Emoluments

How To Apply for Cabinet Secretariat 2023?

You can apply for these posts in the prescribed format available on the official website. You can submit your application form with essential documents to the address mentioned in the notification on or before November 6, 2023. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Cabinet Secretariat DFO Recruitment 2023?

November 6, 2023 is the last date to apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in Cabinet Secretariat DFO Recruitment 2023?

The Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat has released notification for various 125 posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023.
