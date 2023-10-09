Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 125 Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023: The Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat has released notification for various 125 posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023. Check notification pdf and eligibility.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Government of India, Cabinet Secretariat has released notification for various 125 posts in the Employment News (07-13) October 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Deputy Field Officer (Technical) posts on or before November 6, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score (from amongst GATE 2021 or 2022 or 2023) for these posts which are available under direct recruitment drive.

A total of 125 posts are to be filled in various trades/subjects including Computer Science/Information Technology, Electronics and/or Communication, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 6, 2023.

Computer Science/Information Technology-60

Electronics and/or Communication-48

Civil Engineering-2

Electrical Engineering-2

Mathematics-2

Statistics-2

Physics-5

Chemistry-3

Microbiology-1

Candidates should have a bachelor's in engineering or technology or a master's degree in science or any other technical or scientific discipline from a recognised University organisation.

Check the details notification including eligibility/age limit/selection process and others on the official website.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualifications of the posts.

Not exceeding 30 Years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the age limit.

Rs. 90,000 including all allowance.

Check the notification link for details in this regard.



You can apply for these posts in the prescribed format available on the official website. You can submit your application form with essential documents to the address mentioned in the notification on or before November 6, 2023.