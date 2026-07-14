Calicut University Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at results.uoc.ac.in

Key Points Calicut University released results for various UG and PG courses.

Results for exams held in April 2026 were declared on July 13 & 14, 2026.

Students can check results at results.uoc.ac.in using their registration number.

Calicut University Result 2026 OUT:University of Calicut (UOC) has recently released the Calicut University results of various UG and PG courses. The university recently released the FYUG 4th semester, 2nd semester result of Master Of Hotel Management, MSc Food Science And Technology, scrutiny result of MBA and revaluation result of BSc and BCA. The Calicut University results have been released online on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams held in April 2026 can check and download their results.uoc.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the Calicut University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. Calicut University Results 2026 Calicut University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Calicut University results 2026 on the official website, results.uoc.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Calicut University result

Calicut University Result Link here How to Download Calicut University Result 2026. Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in. Step 2: Click on the “Student Zone” option available in the menu bar. Step 3: Select the “Examinations” section and then click on “Exam Results.” Step 4: Select your course and semester from the list. Step 5: Enter your register number and security code, then click on “Get Result.” Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download Calicut University Result PDF Check the direct link below to view and download the Calicut University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Calicut University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Details Mentioned on Calicut University Marksheet 2026 Calicut University has released the Calicut University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Calicut University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Result Date Calicut University: Highlights Calicut University is situated in Tenhipalam in Malappuram district of Kerala. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1968 and has around 400 independent affiliated colleges spread across northern Kerala. Calicut University: Highlights University Name Calicut University Established 1968 Location Tenhipalam in Malappuram district of Kerala Calicut University Result 2026 Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed