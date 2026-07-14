Calicut University Result 2026 Released: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at results.uoc.ac.in
Calicut University Result OUT: Calicut University has released the semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Calicut University result.
Key Points
- Calicut University released results for various UG and PG courses.
- Results for exams held in April 2026 were declared on July 13 & 14, 2026.
- Students can check results at results.uoc.ac.in using their registration number.
Calicut University Result 2026 OUT:University of Calicut (UOC) has recently released the Calicut University results of various UG and PG courses. The university recently released the FYUG 4th semester, 2nd semester result of Master Of Hotel Management, MSc Food Science And Technology, scrutiny result of MBA and revaluation result of BSc and BCA. The Calicut University results have been released online on the official website- results.uoc.ac.in. Students who appeared for the exams held in April 2026 can check and download their results.uoc.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the Calicut University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
Calicut University Results 2026
Calicut University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Calicut University results 2026 on the official website, results.uoc.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the Calicut University result
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Calicut University
How to Download Calicut University Result 2026.
Students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university at uoc.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Student Zone” option available in the menu bar.
Step 3: Select the “Examinations” section and then click on “Exam Results.”
Step 4: Select your course and semester from the list.
Step 5: Enter your register number and security code, then click on “Get Result.”
Step 6: Check your result carefully and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download Calicut University Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the Calicut University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Calicut University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
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Fourth Semester FYUG Examination April 2026
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July 14, 2026
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Second Semester Master Of Hotel Management CBCSS Examination 4/2026 (2025 Admission)
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July 14, 2026
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Second Semester M.Sc. Food Science And Technology CBCSS Examination 4/2026 (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 Admissions)
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July 14, 2026
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Third Semester M.Com(Distance) SDE CBCSS One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2024 (2020 Admission)
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July 14, 2026
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Scrutiny Result of First Semester Master Of Business Administration (Evening) Examination 1/2026 (2025 Admission)
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July 14, 2026
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Scrutiny Result of Third Semester Master Of Business Administration (Regular) Examination 1/2026 (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 Admissions)
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July 14, 2026
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Scrutiny Result of First Semester Master Of Business Administration (Regular) Examination 1/2026 (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 Admissions)
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July 14, 2026
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Revaluation result of III Semester B.Sc/BCA (CUCBCSS -UG) (2014, 2015, 2016 Admn ) One Time Special Supplementary September 2022
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July 14, 2026
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Third Semester M.Com CBCSS Examination 9/2025 (2021 Admission)
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July 13, 2026
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Revaluation Result of Second Semester M.Com CBCSS Examination 9/2024 (2020 Admission)
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July 13, 2026
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Revaluation Result of Fourth Semester M.A Economics (Distance) SDE CBCSS Examination 9/2024 (2020 Admission)
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July 13, 2026
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VI Semester B.Arch Supplementary Examination (2017Scheme, 2017-21 Admission) April 2026
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July 13, 2026
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VI Semester B.Arch Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination (2022 Scheme, 2022-23 Admission) May 2026
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July 13, 2026
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Revaluation Result of First Semester FYUG Examination November 2025
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July 13, 2026
Details Mentioned on Calicut University Marksheet 2026
Calicut University has released the Calicut University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Calicut University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Result Date
Calicut University: Highlights
Calicut University is situated in Tenhipalam in Malappuram district of Kerala. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1968 and has around 400 independent affiliated colleges spread across northern Kerala.
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Calicut University: Highlights
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University Name
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Calicut University
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Established
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1968
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Location
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Tenhipalam in Malappuram district of Kerala
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Calicut University Result 2026 Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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