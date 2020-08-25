Careers in Post Covid-19 Economy: Top Under Graduate (UG)/Bachelor’s/Diploma Programs

MIT World Peace University, India’s 3rd best private university, is offering unique programs that are garnering huge student interest this year and promise prolific careers in emerging sectors in the post Covid-19 economy.

Here’s a quick list of their top programs:

1. B. Pharm

The B. Pharm program is designed considering the needs of industry. The course gives more emphasis on development of knowledge and skills to take care of challenges and opportunities. MIT-WPU School of Pharmacy cultivates an inclination for higher learning, entrepreneurial abilities and research.

Career Prospects: B. Pharm graduates can explore opportunities in:

Government departments (drug inspector, pharmacist)

Pharmaceutical companies (manufacturing, packaging, research, formulation development, regulatory affairs, clinical research, legal advisor, quality control, quality assurance, marketing, documentation and technology transfer)

Universities,

Research institutes,

Academic institutes,

Hospitals,

Knowledge Process Outsourcing,

Business Process Outsourcing,

Pharmacovigilance,

Bio-Informatics and

Medical Transcription

MIT World Peace University is currently accepting online applications for this program. To apply for this industry-acclaimed degree, click here.

2. BA Social Science

The BA Social Science is an interdisciplinary program, which aims to provide holistic understanding to students and builds a foundation in core social science subjects like:

Sociology

History

Economics

Psychology

Political Sciences

Introduces basic sciences

The aim of the undergraduate program in Social Science is to provide a strong knowledge base on social, economic, political and environmental systems within the context of different global ideologies, environmental and social movements and needs of development.

At MIT-WPU students will get experience through working on in-house research projects and can learn from faculties with diverse work experience in ecology, conservation and development. The university also has Partnerships with government and corporate organizations.

3. BA Hons. (Government and Administration)

The BA Hons. (Government and Administration) program is built with a spirit to impart multi-disciplinary academic learning in subjects like:

Indian Polity & Governance,

Economics & Social Development,

Political Science & International Relations,

Ethics,

Environmental Sustainability & Disaster Management,

Public Policy Implementation

The program enables comprehensive preparation for:

UPSC Civil Services Examination aspirants for the Prelims, Mains and Personality test stage of UPSC Civil Services Examination

Apart from UPSC-CSE, students also find themselves prepared for:

Combined Defence Services (CDS),

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and

Various State Services Examination like MPSC, UPPSC, MPPSC, etc

Career Prospects: The multi-disciplinary exposure to students in classroom and on-field experience makes them future ready for emerging career prospects, like those in areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Public Policy advocacy etc. The nature of job profile ranges from creating proposals for entrepreneurial ventures on employing CSR funds for social value creation, working as a policy research associate in CM & PM Fellowship programs with governments, etc.

Higher education is also an area where students can take up as their career specialising in subjects like:

Public Policy

Sustainable Development

International Relations

Disaster Management

where the students can work as subject domain experts.

4. Law Programs

BBA, LL.B. (Hons.) is a five-year undergraduate program, which focuses on the theory of Management, Finance, Marketing, and Human Resources and all the relevant laws along with their practical implementation aspect. The program is structured in a way that the students are trained for the business world as well as in Civil and Criminal practice. The course, apart from instilling the legal knowledge to students shall also instill a sense of value and ethics.

All the law programs ensure daily interaction of students with the who’s who of the profession, which helps them groom for the professional world and prepare them to be top notch in the law business.

5. BA (Hons) Political Science

The BA (Hons) Political Science program focuses on various aspects of:

Government functioning

Administrative functions

National & international politics

Diplomatic relations

MIT-WPU adopts a balanced study approach towards theory, workshops and regular talks by national & international leaders. MIT-WPU national conclaves like:

BharatiyaChhatraSansad

National Teachers Congress

National Women’s Parliament

National Conference on Media and Journalism

enables students to play an active role in understanding various fields and to contribute in the development of the society.

6. BA (Hons) English

The BA (Hons) English program focuses on expanding the students’ understanding of English literature. It is designed to include the study of linguistics as well as different genres, styles and forms of literature. MIT-WPU BA (Hons) English program provides an edge over other such programs as it includes subjects like Academic Writing and Research Methodology, which encourages students to pursue research and publish research papers.

Students can use English as a powerful tool to succeed in all walks of life. The program enables students to imbibe sensitivity, creativity and aesthetic perspectives in students.

Diploma Programs in Dynamic Fields: Post Covid-19 Economy Career Opportunities

Here are a few diploma programs that students can consider that promise dynamic and upcoming career opportunities in unique sectors especially in the post Covid-19 economy:

1. PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Techniques

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Techniques are emerging and extremely valuable fields of career for:

BE

BTech

ME

MTech in Electronics and Computer Engineering

MSc in Mathematics, Electronics and Computers

BCA or

MCA graduates

The program is beneficial even for those working professionals, looking to upskill themselves.

The PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Techniques is a course spanning over 11 months. The department possesses 2 technology centres that boast of more than 27 AI and Machine Learning Laboratories. They also constitute supercomputing solutions such as:

PARAM Shavak& CUDA processor

Parallel computing programming model

for enhancing the teaching-learning experience.

There are various on-going research projects worth more than Rs. 92Lakhs funded by decorated government agencies such as:

Department of Science and Technology (DST) and

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Students also have opportunities to work on live projects of:

IBM

Persistent

Amdocs and

NVIDIA

The industry collaborations also extend to other big names such as,

Texas Instruments

KPIT

ATMEL University

AGILIAD

Elliot Systems

Tech Mahindra

Career Prospects: Even amidst the global pandemic that has affected economies, MIT World Peace University boasts of having around 250 MNCs, listed and Fortune-500 companies for their campus recruitment processes till date. Graduates of this program can work as:

Machine Learning Engineers

Data Scientists

Business Intelligence Developers

Research Scientists

Big Data Engineer/Architect

Placements are conducted by leading companies in the industry with the highest CTC of Rs 37.2 lakhs per annum.

2. Diploma in Photography & BA (Photography)

School of Photography at MIT-WPU offers Diploma in Photography and BA Photography to train photography enthusiasts into highly polished and well-groomed professionals. Both the course-takers are guided by award-winning faculty members, who have years of experience in different genres of photography. Workshops and lectures conducted by experts in the field are organized regularly for the students.

A. BA Photography: The BA Photography course is an application-driven course that focuses on training aspiring professional photographers in the art, craft, and business of contemporary image making. At the end of this intensive program, students gain competence in the application of:

Artificial Light

Lighting Tools

Digital Camera Systems

Digital Output Systems

Video Controls on DSLRs

This course develops photographic sensibilities of students, and their ability to produce work of highest standards. It also develops their working knowledge of industry standards and present-day marketing and business practices.

B. Diploma in Photography:This course is an exhaustive 1-year course that covers everything including:

Outdoor Photography,

Studio Photography,

Post Processing along with

Different genres of photography

Students are trained to balance their creativity while creating a sound and strong base of photography knowledge throughout the course.

Career Prospects: Graduates of both these 2 disciplines can work in the:

Advertising sector

Magazines and Newspapers

Films and Videos

Fashion

Wildlife Photography

