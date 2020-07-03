CAT 2020 - Tips to prepare for VARC Section | Expert Speak | Alok Bansal

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section in CAT MBA Entrance exam is considered to be one of the scoring sections by the aspirants. A good score in VARC can help candidates' secure overall high CAT percentile with good CAT score, thanks to the relatively high number of TITA (non-MCQs) questions that do not attract negative marking. With 24 questions in Reading Comprehensions and 10 Questions from Verbal Ability, a few tips and tricks can surely come in handy for CAT aspirants to crack CAT VARC section in 60 minutes. Find out from our expert Mr. Alok Bansal shares what it takes to crack VARC section and how you can score 75 out of 100 in this section. Here are a few tips that will help you score a high percentile in the VARC section: Sectional Time limit Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension is the first section which exam takers have to attempt in the CAT exam. Earlier the CAT aspirants could shuffle among the sections while choosing which section (VARC, QC or DILR) to attempt first. However, this is not the case now. With the sectional time limit, it is mandatory to follow the order in which the sections are provided in the CAT Exam. And CAT VARC being the first section, it becomes important for you to know how to crack it with high score to fetch overall high CAT percentile. CAT Exam Pattern - VARC Section When VARC section is concerned, candidates must remember that this section holds 34 Questions of 102 Marks. A total of 60 Minutes will be allotted to perform in this section. So your key focus should be the cut-off of VARC section that will help you get admission in premium B-schools. It is because, apart from the overall CAT score, B-schools have also set criteria for the section cut-offs to shortlist the candidates. Therefore, you need to prepare a strategy through which you will be able to clear the sectional cut-off of the top B-schools. In the VARC section, there are two sections. The first being the Reading Comprehension comprising of 24 questions wherein you will get 4-5 passages to solve. The second section will be Verbal Ability with 10 questions for you to solve. Preparation Strategy - VARC Section Post understanding the CAT exam pattern, focus on the exam preparation strategy. How will you crack the reading comprehension and verbal ability questions? As a matter of fact, the verbal ability section comprises of para-jumbles which is again a tricky part. It is because the para-jumbles are TITA questions. This means that you will not be given any option rather it is a descriptive question for which you will have to write the answer. The good news is that TITA questions will not attract any negative marking. Therefore, do attempt the TITA questions without a doubt. For the Reading Comprehension, develop your familiarity with the texts from all the genres. Be it ant topic from Politics, Economics, History, Geography or other area, it is important for you to comprehend the topics with ease and accuracy in the exam. Also note that it is your regular practice of the RCs that will help you crack and score high in VARC section. What should be your Aim? If you get to attempt 90 percent of the questions of VARC section with 85 percent accuracy in the exam to get score 75 out of 100 marks, you will land up with a good CAT score. A score of 75 out of 100 can get you around 99 percentile in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Do not forget to appear for the CAT mock test which are available online and also practice a lot from the previous year papers. The key is to improve your speed, along with the accuracy if you wish to get into a premium B-school this year. For more such videos, keep visiting MBA Section of jagranjosh.com. If you like the video, do share it with your friends and the ones preparing for the CAT exam this year!