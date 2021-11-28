CAT 2021 Analysis IMS Slot 1, 2 and 3 (OUT) - Check Section wise Review, Expected Cut off

CAT 2021 Examinations are underway across the various exam centres. Students who have appeared for the exams under the different slots can check here for the complete exam analysis, expected cutoff and related details. 

CAT Analysis 2021 IMS
CAT 2021 Slot 3 was conducted from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Students who have appeared for the CAT 2021 Exams can check here the complete analysis of the examinations, the section-wise analysis of the exams, expected percentile and cutoff details.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis

The exam Pattern for all three slots remained the same with a total of 66 questions to answer. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2021 Examinations in Slot three can check below the detailed analysis of the examinations. 

Section No.

Section Name

Duration

MCQs

TITA

Total

I

VARC

40 min

19

5

24

II

DI and LR

40 min

14

6

20

III

QA

40 min

14

8

22

Total

  

120 min

47

19

66

Initial Estimates of Scores and Percentile

Percentile

Score VA-RC

Score DI-LR

Score QA

Overall Score

99.5 %ile

42

30

41

94

99 %ile

38

25

35

86

98 %ile

34

22

31

75

95%ile

29

18

22

63

90%ile

24

14

19

52

85%ile

22

12

16

45

80%ile

20

10

13

39

Slot 3 Section Wise Analysis

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

The VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions.  Two of the four passages were abstract and difficult – the one on “how the concept of the unconscious entered language” and another on “Language as an instinct and its universality”. The other two passages on “how the measurement of time influences entropy” and the next one on “how nanoparticles are finding practical application” were at best of medium difficulty. Overall Comprehension was on par with the first two slots. 8 to 10 RC questions could be attempted with high accuracy.  VA questions were as expected – 3 paragraph jumbles, 2 Odd sentence questions in TITA format, and 3 summary questions as MCQs. Summary questions were of medium difficulty level. In VA, 5 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall the difficulty level was largely comparable to the first two slots of CAT 2021. In short, all three slots carried an almost equally difficult VARC section. 

Area / Questions

No of Qs.

Type

LOD

Reading Comprehension

16

MCQ

Overall: Difficult 

RC-1: Nanoparticles

4

MCQ

Medium 

RC-2: Time-keeping and entropy

4

MCQ

Medium

RC-3: Language is an instinct

4

MCQ

Difficult

RC-4:How the concept of unconscious entered psychoanalysis

4

MCQ

Difficult

Verbal Ability

08

MCQ & TITA

Overall: Medium

Parajumbles (4 sentences)

3

TITA

Medium

Out of Context sentence

2

TITA

Medium

Summary

3

MCQ

Medium

According to expert opinion, 15 or 16 attempted questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance in VARC. 

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The DI-LR section underwent a slight change in CAT-2021 with a total of 4 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining two had 4 questions each. Out of the two sets with 4 questions, one set had all 4 MCQ questions while the other set had 2 MCQ and 2 TITA. Out of the two sets with 6 questions, one set had 3 TITA questions, while the other set had 1 TITA question. Unlike the last few years, there were no Venn-diagram-based sets.

There were two DI sets and two LR sets. Overall this section was comparable to slot-2 of CAT-2020. 

Set No.

Area

Set Description

No. of  Questions

Question Type

LOD
 

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

20

MCQ and TITA

Medium

1

Data Interpretation

Bar graph on employee utilization in project

4

4 MCQ

Easy

2

Logical Reasoning

Pure and impure mixture detection

4

2 MCQ, 2 TITA

Difficult

3

Data Interpretation

Throwing distances

6

5 MCQ, 1 TITA

Difficult

4

Logical Reasoning

Set on question creators 

3 MCQ, 3 TITA

Medium-Difficult

Candidates attempting 8 to 10 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance.

Quantitative Analysis

This section was medium in terms of Level of difficulty and was dominated by Arithmetic (10 questions), followed by 4 questions each on Algebra and Modern Maths. There were 3 questions on Geometry and 1 question on Numbers. Students, in general, found questions on Algebra to be difficult. 

There were 6 TITA Qs this year. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Students should have been able to attempt about 10-11 questions in the given time with 85-90% accuracy.

Area/Q Type

No of Questions

 

Quantitative Ability

14 MCQs, 8 TITA, 

Overall LOD: MEDIUM 

Arithmetic

10

Algebra

4

Modern Maths

4

Geometry

3

Numbers

1

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Analysis

CAT 2021 Exam Pattern for Slot 1 and 2

Section No.

Section Name

Duration

MCQs

TITA

Total

I

VARC

40 min

19

5

24

II

DI and LR

40 min

15

5

20

III

QA

40 min

14

8

22

Total

  

120 min

48

18

66

According to the feedback given by the students who appeared in the CAT 2021 Second slot exams below is the initial estimate of the scores and percentile.

Percentile

Score VA-RC

Score DI-LR

Score QA

Overall Score

99.5 %ile

43

33

42

98

99 %ile

39

29

37

92

98 %ile

35

26

33

81

95%ile

30

21

25

68

90%ile

25

17

21

56

85%ile

22

15

17

49

80%ile

20

13

14

42

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Sectional Analysis

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

As per the students who took the CAT exams in Slot 2, the VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. The passages were difficult except for the one on Decline of Languages. The passages on Knowledge & Skepticism and On Nationalism & Colonialism in India were difficult. The other passage on the Relationship between Power and Truth was at best medium. Overall Comprehension was more difficult than the VA questions. 

Passages were 500 to 600 words each as in the first slot. 11 or 12 questions could be attempted with high accuracy. VA questions were as expected – 3 paragraph jumbles, 2 Odd sentence questions in TITA format, and 3 summary questions as MCQs. VA was overall of medium difficulty. Summary questions were of medium difficulty level. In VA, 4 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall, the difficulty level was largely comparable to the first slot though slightly more difficult.

Area / Questions

No of Qs.

Type

LOD

Reading Comprehension

16

MCQ

Overall: Difficult

RC-1: On Nationalism and Colonialism in India

4

MCQ

Difficult

RC-2: Decline of Languages

4

MCQ

Easy

RC-3: Knowledge and Skepticism

4

MCQ

Difficult

RC-4: Relationship between Power and Truth

4

MCQ

Medium

Verbal Ability

08

MCQ & TITA

Overall: Medium

Parajumbles (4 sentences)

3

TITA

Medium

Out of Context sentence

2

TITA

Medium

Summary

3

MCQ

Medium

According to experts at IMS an attempt of 15 or 16 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance in VARC.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The DI-LR section in CAT-2021 saw a slight change with a total of 4 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining two had 4 questions each. Out of the two sets with 4 questions, both had 3 MCQ and 1 TITA. Out of the two sets with 6 questions, both had 4 MCQ questions and 2 TITA questions. Unlike the last few years, there were no Venn-diagram-based sets.

There were two DI sets and two LR sets. Overall, this section was easier compared to last year’s DILR section of Slot1 and slightly tougher compared to Slot 2 and Slot 3.

Set No.

Area

Set Description

No. of Questions

Question Type

LOD
 

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

20

MCQ and TITA

Medium

1

Data Interpretation

Bar graph on orders receipt and delivery of items.

4

2 MCQ, 2 TITA

Easy

2

Logical Reasoning

Tournaments with 12 individuals

4

4 MCQ

Easy

3

Data Interpretation

Rating of delivery boy on four parameters by four individuals

6

4 MCQ, 2 TITA

Medium

4

Logical Reasoning

Distribution of 10 objects among 5 friends

6

5 MCQ, 1 TITA

Difficult

Experts at IMS suggest an attempt of 10 to 12 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance.

Quantitative Ability

The QA section according to students was medium in terms of Level of difficulty and consisted mainly of Arithmetic (9 questions), followed by Algebra (5 questions). There were 3 questions on Modern Maths, 3 questions on Geometry, and 2 questions. In Arithmetic, the questions involved Percentages, Partnership, Time-Speed-Distance, Time and Work, Averages, and Mixtures & Alligations.

There were 8 TITA Qs this year. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Students should have been able to attempt about 13-14 questions in the given time with 85-90% accuracy.

Area/Q Type

No of Questions

Quantitative Ability

14 MCQs, 8 TITA; Overall LOD: MEDIUM

Arithmetic

9

Algebra

5

Geometry

3

Modern Maths

3

Numbers

2

 

CAT 2021 Slot 1 Analysis IMS

The CAT 2021 Slot 1 examinations were conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM across the various exam centres. As per the expert analysis from IMS, this year the number of questions asked was reduced from 76 to 66 considering the reduced duration of the examination. The marking scheme for CAT 2021 will be as prescribed with 3 marks for every correct answer and a negative marking of -1 for every incorrect answer. 

As per the feedback received from students who appeared for the exam the IMS Slot 1 Analysis initial estimate of the scores and percentiles is as given below. Revised estimates will be issued soon.

 

Percentile

Score VA-RC

DI-LR Score

QA Score

Overall Score

99.5 %ile

45

33

48

104

99 %ile 

41

29

42

97

98 %ile 

37

26 

37 

86

95%ile 

32 

21 

28

72

90%ile

27 

17 

23 

59

85%ile

23 

15 

19 

52

80%ile 

21 

13 

16 

44

 

CAT 2021 Slot 1 Analysis IMS - Sectional Review

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

According to experts from IMS, the VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. The passages were difficult as per opinion except for the one on The Thirst Empire - Chinese tea. The passage on Utopia and Dystopia has been termed as difficult while the other two passages on Marshmallow Theory - self-control and on the idea of personhood according to Classic Mayan civilization was at best medium. 

Overall Comprehension has been labeled as more difficult than the VA questions.  As per experts, 10 to 12 questions could be attempted with high accuracy. 

VA questions included 3 paragraph jumbles, 2 Odd sentence questions in TITA format, and 3 summary questions as MCQs. Students have termed the summary questions as medium in difficulty level. 

As per experts, the overall difficulty level is comparable to the first slot of CAT 2020. An attempt of 15 to 17 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance in VARC.

 

Area / Questions

No of Qs.

Type

LOD

Reading Comprehension

16

MCQ

Overall: Difficult

RC-1: On Utopia and Dystopia

4

MCQ

Difficult

RC-2: On Mayan Civilization – personhood

4

MCQ

Medium

RC-3: Marshmallow Theory

4

MCQ

Medium

RC-4: The Thirst Empire – Chinese Tea

4

MCQ

Easy

Verbal Ability

08

MCQ & TITA

Overall: Medium

Parajumbles (4 sentences)

3

TITA

Medium

Out of Context sentence

2

TITA

Easy

Summary

3

MCQ

Medium

 Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

According to the analysis provided, the DILR section has seen changes this year with a total of 4 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining two had 4 questions each. From two sets with 4 questions, both had 3 MCQ and 1 TITA and the other two sets had 6 questions. Both had 4 MCQ questions and 2 TITA questions. Unlike the last few years, there were no Venn-diagram-based sets. There were two DI sets and two LR sets. Overall, this section was easier compared to last year’s DILR section of Slot1 and slightly tougher compared to Slot 2 and Slot 3.

As per experts an overall attempt of 10 to 12 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance.

 

Set No.

Area

Set Description

No. of Questions

Question Type

LOD
 

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

20

MCQ and TITA

Medium

1

Data Interpretation

Bar graph with numbers for 2019 and 2020 for different items grouped in furniture, tech and office stationery.

4

3 MCQ, 1 TITA

Easy

2

Logical Reasoning

Friends, Acquaintances, Stranger among 7 friends

6

4 MCQ, 2 TITA

Medium-Difficult

3

Data Interpretation

Cost price of various fruits getting mixed in various smoothies.

4

3 MCQ, 1 TITA

Medium

4

Logical Reasoning

8 people, 3 countries, 4 issues and 18 papers

6

4 MCQ, 2 TITA

Easy-Medium

Quantitative Ability

The QA section has been labeled as medium in terms of Level of difficulty and was dominated by Arithmetic (10 questions), followed by Algebra (5 questions). There were 4 questions on Modern Maths and 3 questions on Geometry. In Arithmetic, the questions were dominated by Time-Speed-Distance, Time and Work, Averages and Mixtures & Allegations. There were 6 TITA Qs this year. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. According to experts at IMS students should have been able to attempt about 14 questions in the given time with 85-90% accuracy.

Area/Q Type

No of Questions

Quantitative Ability

14 MCQs, 8 TITA, Overall LOD: MEDIUM

Arithmetic

10

Algebra

5

Geometry

3

Modern Maths

4

 

