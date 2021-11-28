CAT 2021 Analysis IMS Slot 1, 2 and 3 (OUT) - Check Section wise Review, Expected Cut off

CAT 2021 Examinations are underway across the various exam centres. Students who have appeared for the exams under the different slots can check here for the complete exam analysis, expected cutoff and related details.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 was conducted from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Students who have appeared for the CAT 2021 Exams can check here the complete analysis of the examinations, the section-wise analysis of the exams, expected percentile and cutoff details.

CAT 2021 Slot 3 Analysis

The exam Pattern for all three slots remained the same with a total of 66 questions to answer. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2021 Examinations in Slot three can check below the detailed analysis of the examinations.

Section No. Section Name Duration MCQs TITA Total I VARC 40 min 19 5 24 II DI and LR 40 min 14 6 20 III QA 40 min 14 8 22 Total 120 min 47 19 66

Initial Estimates of Scores and Percentile

Percentile Score VA-RC Score DI-LR Score QA Overall Score 99.5 %ile 42 30 41 94 99 %ile 38 25 35 86 98 %ile 34 22 31 75 95%ile 29 18 22 63 90%ile 24 14 19 52 85%ile 22 12 16 45 80%ile 20 10 13 39

Slot 3 Section Wise Analysis

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

The VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. Two of the four passages were abstract and difficult – the one on “how the concept of the unconscious entered language” and another on “Language as an instinct and its universality”. The other two passages on “how the measurement of time influences entropy” and the next one on “how nanoparticles are finding practical application” were at best of medium difficulty. Overall Comprehension was on par with the first two slots. 8 to 10 RC questions could be attempted with high accuracy. VA questions were as expected – 3 paragraph jumbles, 2 Odd sentence questions in TITA format, and 3 summary questions as MCQs. Summary questions were of medium difficulty level. In VA, 5 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall the difficulty level was largely comparable to the first two slots of CAT 2021. In short, all three slots carried an almost equally difficult VARC section.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 16 MCQ Overall: Difficult RC-1: Nanoparticles 4 MCQ Medium RC-2: Time-keeping and entropy 4 MCQ Medium RC-3: Language is an instinct 4 MCQ Difficult RC-4:How the concept of unconscious entered psychoanalysis 4 MCQ Difficult Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Medium Parajumbles (4 sentences) 3 TITA Medium Out of Context sentence 2 TITA Medium Summary 3 MCQ Medium

According to expert opinion, 15 or 16 attempted questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance in VARC.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The DI-LR section underwent a slight change in CAT-2021 with a total of 4 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining two had 4 questions each. Out of the two sets with 4 questions, one set had all 4 MCQ questions while the other set had 2 MCQ and 2 TITA. Out of the two sets with 6 questions, one set had 3 TITA questions, while the other set had 1 TITA question. Unlike the last few years, there were no Venn-diagram-based sets.

There were two DI sets and two LR sets. Overall this section was comparable to slot-2 of CAT-2020.

Set No. Area Set Description No. of Questions Question Type LOD Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 20 MCQ and TITA Medium 1 Data Interpretation Bar graph on employee utilization in project 4 4 MCQ Easy 2 Logical Reasoning Pure and impure mixture detection 4 2 MCQ, 2 TITA Difficult 3 Data Interpretation Throwing distances 6 5 MCQ, 1 TITA Difficult 4 Logical Reasoning Set on question creators 6 3 MCQ, 3 TITA Medium-Difficult

Candidates attempting 8 to 10 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance.

Quantitative Analysis

This section was medium in terms of Level of difficulty and was dominated by Arithmetic (10 questions), followed by 4 questions each on Algebra and Modern Maths. There were 3 questions on Geometry and 1 question on Numbers. Students, in general, found questions on Algebra to be difficult.

There were 6 TITA Qs this year. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Students should have been able to attempt about 10-11 questions in the given time with 85-90% accuracy.

Area/Q Type No of Questions Quantitative Ability 14 MCQs, 8 TITA, Overall LOD: MEDIUM Arithmetic 10 Algebra 4 Modern Maths 4 Geometry 3 Numbers 1

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Analysis

CAT 2021 Exam Pattern for Slot 1 and 2

Section No. Section Name Duration MCQs TITA Total I VARC 40 min 19 5 24 II DI and LR 40 min 15 5 20 III QA 40 min 14 8 22 Total 120 min 48 18 66

According to the feedback given by the students who appeared in the CAT 2021 Second slot exams below is the initial estimate of the scores and percentile.

Percentile Score VA-RC Score DI-LR Score QA Overall Score 99.5 %ile 43 33 42 98 99 %ile 39 29 37 92 98 %ile 35 26 33 81 95%ile 30 21 25 68 90%ile 25 17 21 56 85%ile 22 15 17 49 80%ile 20 13 14 42

CAT 2021 Slot 2 Sectional Analysis

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

As per the students who took the CAT exams in Slot 2, the VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. The passages were difficult except for the one on Decline of Languages. The passages on Knowledge & Skepticism and On Nationalism & Colonialism in India were difficult. The other passage on the Relationship between Power and Truth was at best medium. Overall Comprehension was more difficult than the VA questions.

Passages were 500 to 600 words each as in the first slot. 11 or 12 questions could be attempted with high accuracy. VA questions were as expected – 3 paragraph jumbles, 2 Odd sentence questions in TITA format, and 3 summary questions as MCQs. VA was overall of medium difficulty. Summary questions were of medium difficulty level. In VA, 4 attempts with high accuracy were possible. Overall, the difficulty level was largely comparable to the first slot though slightly more difficult.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 16 MCQ Overall: Difficult RC-1: On Nationalism and Colonialism in India 4 MCQ Difficult RC-2: Decline of Languages 4 MCQ Easy RC-3: Knowledge and Skepticism 4 MCQ Difficult RC-4: Relationship between Power and Truth 4 MCQ Medium Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Medium Parajumbles (4 sentences) 3 TITA Medium Out of Context sentence 2 TITA Medium Summary 3 MCQ Medium

According to experts at IMS an attempt of 15 or 16 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance in VARC.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

The DI-LR section in CAT-2021 saw a slight change with a total of 4 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining two had 4 questions each. Out of the two sets with 4 questions, both had 3 MCQ and 1 TITA. Out of the two sets with 6 questions, both had 4 MCQ questions and 2 TITA questions. Unlike the last few years, there were no Venn-diagram-based sets.

There were two DI sets and two LR sets. Overall, this section was easier compared to last year’s DILR section of Slot1 and slightly tougher compared to Slot 2 and Slot 3.

Set No. Area Set Description No. of Questions Question Type LOD Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 20 MCQ and TITA Medium 1 Data Interpretation Bar graph on orders receipt and delivery of items. 4 2 MCQ, 2 TITA Easy 2 Logical Reasoning Tournaments with 12 individuals 4 4 MCQ Easy 3 Data Interpretation Rating of delivery boy on four parameters by four individuals 6 4 MCQ, 2 TITA Medium 4 Logical Reasoning Distribution of 10 objects among 5 friends 6 5 MCQ, 1 TITA Difficult

Experts at IMS suggest an attempt of 10 to 12 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance.

Quantitative Ability

The QA section according to students was medium in terms of Level of difficulty and consisted mainly of Arithmetic (9 questions), followed by Algebra (5 questions). There were 3 questions on Modern Maths, 3 questions on Geometry, and 2 questions. In Arithmetic, the questions involved Percentages, Partnership, Time-Speed-Distance, Time and Work, Averages, and Mixtures & Alligations.

There were 8 TITA Qs this year. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. Students should have been able to attempt about 13-14 questions in the given time with 85-90% accuracy.

Area/Q Type No of Questions Quantitative Ability 14 MCQs, 8 TITA; Overall LOD: MEDIUM Arithmetic 9 Algebra 5 Geometry 3 Modern Maths 3 Numbers 2

CAT 2021 Slot 1 Analysis IMS

The CAT 2021 Slot 1 examinations were conducted from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM across the various exam centres. As per the expert analysis from IMS, this year the number of questions asked was reduced from 76 to 66 considering the reduced duration of the examination. The marking scheme for CAT 2021 will be as prescribed with 3 marks for every correct answer and a negative marking of -1 for every incorrect answer.

As per the feedback received from students who appeared for the exam the IMS Slot 1 Analysis initial estimate of the scores and percentiles is as given below. Revised estimates will be issued soon.

Percentile Score VA-RC DI-LR Score QA Score Overall Score 99.5 %ile 45 33 48 104 99 %ile 41 29 42 97 98 %ile 37 26 37 86 95%ile 32 21 28 72 90%ile 27 17 23 59 85%ile 23 15 19 52 80%ile 21 13 16 44

CAT 2021 Slot 1 Analysis IMS - Sectional Review

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

According to experts from IMS, the VA-RC section consisted of 16 Reading Comprehension questions and 8 Verbal Ability questions. The passages were difficult as per opinion except for the one on The Thirst Empire - Chinese tea. The passage on Utopia and Dystopia has been termed as difficult while the other two passages on Marshmallow Theory - self-control and on the idea of personhood according to Classic Mayan civilization was at best medium.

Overall Comprehension has been labeled as more difficult than the VA questions. As per experts, 10 to 12 questions could be attempted with high accuracy.

VA questions included 3 paragraph jumbles, 2 Odd sentence questions in TITA format, and 3 summary questions as MCQs. Students have termed the summary questions as medium in difficulty level.

As per experts, the overall difficulty level is comparable to the first slot of CAT 2020. An attempt of 15 to 17 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance in VARC.

Area / Questions No of Qs. Type LOD Reading Comprehension 16 MCQ Overall: Difficult RC-1: On Utopia and Dystopia 4 MCQ Difficult RC-2: On Mayan Civilization – personhood 4 MCQ Medium RC-3: Marshmallow Theory 4 MCQ Medium RC-4: The Thirst Empire – Chinese Tea 4 MCQ Easy Verbal Ability 08 MCQ & TITA Overall: Medium Parajumbles (4 sentences) 3 TITA Medium Out of Context sentence 2 TITA Easy Summary 3 MCQ Medium

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

According to the analysis provided, the DILR section has seen changes this year with a total of 4 sets, out of which two sets had 6 questions while the remaining two had 4 questions each. From two sets with 4 questions, both had 3 MCQ and 1 TITA and the other two sets had 6 questions. Both had 4 MCQ questions and 2 TITA questions. Unlike the last few years, there were no Venn-diagram-based sets. There were two DI sets and two LR sets. Overall, this section was easier compared to last year’s DILR section of Slot1 and slightly tougher compared to Slot 2 and Slot 3.

As per experts an overall attempt of 10 to 12 questions with high accuracy (85-90%) will be a good performance.

Set No. Area Set Description No. of Questions Question Type LOD Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 20 MCQ and TITA Medium 1 Data Interpretation Bar graph with numbers for 2019 and 2020 for different items grouped in furniture, tech and office stationery. 4 3 MCQ, 1 TITA Easy 2 Logical Reasoning Friends, Acquaintances, Stranger among 7 friends 6 4 MCQ, 2 TITA Medium-Difficult 3 Data Interpretation Cost price of various fruits getting mixed in various smoothies. 4 3 MCQ, 1 TITA Medium 4 Logical Reasoning 8 people, 3 countries, 4 issues and 18 papers 6 4 MCQ, 2 TITA Easy-Medium

Quantitative Ability

The QA section has been labeled as medium in terms of Level of difficulty and was dominated by Arithmetic (10 questions), followed by Algebra (5 questions). There were 4 questions on Modern Maths and 3 questions on Geometry. In Arithmetic, the questions were dominated by Time-Speed-Distance, Time and Work, Averages and Mixtures & Allegations. There were 6 TITA Qs this year. Selecting the right questions to attempt was the key. According to experts at IMS students should have been able to attempt about 14 questions in the given time with 85-90% accuracy.

Area/Q Type No of Questions Quantitative Ability 14 MCQs, 8 TITA, Overall LOD: MEDIUM Arithmetic 10 Algebra 5 Geometry 3 Modern Maths 4

Use CAT Percentile Predictor 2021 to know your estimated CAT cut-offs and predict calls from IIMs and Non-IIMs accepting CAT scores for admission.