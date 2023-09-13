CAT 2023 registration closes today, Apply online on iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2023: CAT 2023 registration process ends today i.e, 13th September 2023 at 5:00 PM (IST). The aspirants who want to apply for the CAT exam can go to iimcat.ac.in and register themselves. Check here for all the required information about the registration process.

CAT 2023: The online registration for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will close today. Candidates can apply online for CAT 2023 exam up to 5:00 PM (IST). Candidates who are planning to sit in CAT exam but have not applied yet can go to iimcat.ac.in and register themselves. This year Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 exam.

CAT 2023: Important Dates

Today IIM Lucknow will close the registration process for CAT 2023 exam. The prospective candidates of CAT 2023 exam are advised to check all the important dates of CAT 2023 exam. Here, we provided the important dates of the CAT 2023 exam.

CAT 2023 Event Date CAT Registration Starts 2nd August 2023, at 10:00 AM (IST) Registration Ends 13th September 2023, at 5:00 PM (IST) Form Correction Date On or before 25th September 2023 Admit Card Download Begins 25th October 2023, at 05:00 PM (IST) CAT Exam Date 26th November 2023 Declaration of Result 2nd week of January 2024 (Tentative)

CAT 2023 Registration: How to Apply?

As per the official notification today at 5:00 PM, IIM Lucknow will close the registration process for CAT 2023 exam. All the candidates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria for CAT 2023 exam but have not registered themselves so far, today is the last day to apply at the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Visit CAT 2023 official website- iimcat.ac.in

On the home page, click on the link “New Candidate Registration”.

Enter the basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, etc.

An OTP will be generated and sent to your registered email Id and mobile number.

Enter that OTP for the purpose of verification.

Login using the CAT 2023 credentials and fill out the details such as communication address, academic details, work experience, exam centre etc.

Proceed to make the payment and take print out of the application form.

CAT 2023: Registration Fee

The CAT 2023 payment partners are SBI ePay and Bill Desk. Carefully select the Payment Mode. After selecting, the respective payment gateway will be enabled for you. The registration fees for different categories are as follows:

General/EWS/NC-OBC: ₹2400

SC/ST/PwD: ₹1200

CAT 2023: Overview

CAT exam is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. This year IIM Lucknow will conduct the CAT 2023 exam on 26th November 2023 in three sessions. Get the major highlights of CAT 2023 exam in the table given below.