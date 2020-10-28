CAT 2020 exam day guidelines are crucial for the CAT exam aspirants for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on 29th November 2020. IIM Indore, which is the official CAT 2020 exam conducting body, will issue special guidelines for the candidates going to appear for the exam at 156 designated CAT test centers. Provided that the CAT 2020 is going to be conducted in the mid of COVID19 pendamic, aspirants are advised to take apt precautions and measures.

CAT 2020 - Important Dates

Take a look at the important CAT 2020 exam events:-

CAT Exam Events CAT Exam Dates CAT Admit Card October 28, 2020 CAT Exam 2020 November 29, 2020

CAT 2020 Exam Day Instructions

Here are important guidelines which candidates are required to follow before and on the D-day. Candidates are advised to understand and read the advisory issued by the government in view of COVID-19 before appearing for CAT 2020 exam:-

Fill Self Declaration Form - CAT 2020 hall ticket will comprise of a self-declaration form. Candidates would be required to provide details of travel history in the last 14 days and inform true and correct information about COVID-19 symptoms.

Be Punctual – Before entering the examination hall, candidates have to undergo lot of formalities. Therefore, candidates are advised to reach the CAT test center on time.

Wear Mask – In order to avoid the risk of spreading COVID19 virus, it is advised that candidates should arrive wearing fresh mask that will be provided at the CAT test centre.

Carry Important Documents – It is mandatory to carry CAT 2020 admit card, ID Card, transparent ballpoint pen, additional passport size photographs, transparent water bottle, and a personal hand sanitizer.

Personal Valid ID Proof Required - Candidates are required to carry one valid ID proof (College ID, Employer ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Aadhar card) etc.

Do not carry – Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic gadgets, mobile phones, watches, stationery items, calculators, wallets, etc. Candidates will not be allowed to wear jewelry or any other metal related thing. In addition to this, no candidates will be allowed to wear jackets and footwear while appearing for the CAT exam.

CAT 2020 Test Center Precautions

Candidates are required to take the following precautions, on the exam day to ensure that CAT 2020 exam goes in right spirit.