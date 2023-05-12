CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023 Not to be Released This Year, Check Details Here

CBSE 10th, 12th toppers list 2023 will not be announced by the board. The move has been taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students. Check result statistics here.

CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared results today i.e. May 12, 2023. Along with the results, the authorities have cleared that no topper list will be released for classes 10th and 12th. As per the board, the move has been taken in order to avoid unhealthy competition among the students. The notice further stated that the authorities will not award the first, second, and third divisions to the students. However, the authorities will issue merit certificates to 0.1% of those who have secured the highest marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2023.

The official notification of the board reads, “As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE. Also, Board is not awarding first, second, or third divisions to its students. However, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.”

Also Read:

CBSE 10th Result 2023

CBSE 12th Result 2023

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared

CBSE board has released the class 10th, 12th results today i.e. May 12, 2023. Students who appeared in the exams must check out their scorecards on the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, examinees can also check out their results via the Digilocker application and SMS. According to the statistics, the class 10th overall pass percentage is 93.12% whereas, the pass percentage of class 12 stands at 87.33. In both classes, the girls outperformed the boys this year. The board has not announced CBSE 10th, 12th Toppers List 2023 to avoid unhealthy competition.

CBSE 12th Result 2023: >90% and >95% and above (Full Subjects):

A total of 1.36% of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams scored 95% and above. A total of over 22622 candidates have scored more than 95%. The total number of candidates who appeared in the CBSE Class 12th exam was 16.60 lakhs. The CBSE Class 12 results show that 6.80% of students have scored 90% and above. A total of nearly 1.12 lakh candidates have scored more than 95%.

Total number of candidates who scored >90% and >95% and above (2023) (Full Subjects) >90% and above pass Pass Percentage of students >90% above >95% and above pass Pass Percentage of Students >95% above total Total Candidates 112838 6.8 22622 1.36

CBSE Class 10th Result: 1.95 lakhs scored above 90%

The CBSE Class 10 results show that 9.04% of students have scored 90% and above. A total of nearly 44297 candidates have scored more than 95%. The total number of candidates who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th exam was 20,93,978.

Total number of candidates who scored >90% and >95% and above (2023) (Full Subjects) >90% and above Pass Percentage of students >90% above >95% and above Pass Percentage of Students >95% above Total Candidates 195799 9.04 44297 2.05

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Overview

Students can check out the important details regarding CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam and Results in the below-mentioned table.