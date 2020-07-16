CBSE 12th Topper 2020: Bulandshahr's Tushar Singh & Lucknow's Divyanshi Jain Scored 100% Marks

Bulandshahr's Tushar Singh & Lucknow's Divyanshi Jain, both have scored 100% marks in their CBSE 12th Result 2020 and are declared CBSE Toppers of 2020 by many media houses. CBSE 12th Result 2020 has been declared but the board is not releasing CBSE 12th Toppers’ list 2020, this year. Due to COVID-19, an alternate assessment strategy was used for some papers and this is the reason why the official CBSE Toppers’ List is not available this year.

But the students, Bulandshahr's Tushar Singh & Lucknow's Divyanshi Jain, have scored 100% marks and this is the reason why they are declared CBSE 12th Toppers 2020, unofficially.

CBSE 12th Topper 2020: About Divyanshi Jain

Divyanshi Jain hails from Lucknow and scored 600 marks out of 600 marks in her CBSE Result. Here subjects were History, Geography, Economics, English, Sanskrit, Insurance. She said that she used to study 3 to 4 hours daily. She said that she has not decided what she wants to become in life but she wants to do something concrete in the field of History.

CBSE 12th Topper 2020: About Tushar Singh

Tushar Singh hails from Bulandshahr. His subjects were History, English, Political Science, Geography & Physical Education. He scored 100% marks in all the subjects. During an interview, he said that no one should get full marks in a subject like English because no essay or letter can be perfect.

Talking about CBSE 12th Result 2020, this year's overall pass percentage of CBSE Schools is 94.94%, which is better than last year. The pass percentage of KVS ( Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) and JNV (Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas) schools are 98.62 % & 98.70 %, respectively. This year CBSE has replaced the term Fail with 'Essential Repeat’ in the CBSE Board 12th Class result 2020.