CBSE Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves Class 11 Mind Map for Chapter 7 of Accountancy, Download PDF

CBSE Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves Mind Map: View and download here the brainstorming concept map for CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 7 Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves in PDF format.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Mind Map Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves: The higher-secondary classes have three main streams - Science, Commerce and Humanities. Most of the schools follow the curriculum formulated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and students are at liberty to choose a stream that fits their interests and future aspirations.

The commerce stream is a popular choice for many class 11 students and it deals with the study of financial, business and economics-linked subjects. Accountancy is a core subject in commerce and probably the most important one as well.

Accountancy is the practice of recording, classifying and reporting on transactions for a business. Every commerce student must master accountancy, especially to build a successful career in auditing, chartered accountancy or entrepreneurship.

Accountancy is an analytical subject that requires a strong fundamental base and critical thinking abilities. CBSE Class 11 is where students first learn about the basics of accountancy so it’s paramount that they study well in the 11th grade. A great way to improve your learning ability is by using mind maps.

We have covered the CBSE class 11 accountancy mind maps of all chapters here at Jagran Josh. You can view and download pdf below.

CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 7 Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves Mind Map

Mind maps are infographic tools that display data in an easy-to-understand manner using diagrams and flowcharts. You can create your own mind maps or take references from the ones we provide. It can help you study better and also serves as a good revision resource.

Accountancy is an analytical subject but with a significant theory part as well. You require consistent practice to learn the subject. Some chapters like the Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves, which is the seventh chapter of the NCERT accountancy book, require more effort from students.

However, you can use its mind map to your advantage. Check out the CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 7 Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves mind map below and download the PDF.

CBSE 11th Accountancy Chapter 7 Depreciation, Provisions and Reserves Mind Map