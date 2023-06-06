CBSE Class 11 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE has published the curriculum for the 2023 - 24 exams, and many topics have been dropped from the syllabus. Check here the detailed syllabus and rationalised topics for the CBSE class 11 geography subject.

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is the topmost education body in India and has released the latest syllabus for class 11. In the last couple of years, the CBSE board has reduced and rationalised the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the positive feedback and less stress on students, the board has kept the changes.

It’s important to know the latest and correct syllabus before you begin your preparation for the ongoing session year. The CBSE class 11 geography syllabus has been modified the most, and several topics have been trimmed or deleted. The NCERT books have been changed as well.

The rationalisation is a long-overdue measure as many parts of the curriculum were outdated, and the CBSE board also intends for the overall development of students with added emphasis on extracurricular activities and sports in addition to studies.

You can check the updated syllabus with all the rationalised topics below. But first, take a look at the complete 2023-24 CBSE class 11 Geography syllabus.

CBSE Class 11 Geography Rationalized NCERT books

Check the list of topics and chapters removed from the NCERT book as part of the rationalization process. Below is the content deleted from the following NCERT Geography text books.

Fundamental of Physical Geography.

Chapter Page No. Deleted/Dropped Topics Unit I: Geography as a Discipline Chapter 1: Geography as a Discipline 5 - 7 Physical Geography and Natural Science, Geography and Social Sciences Unit II: The Earth Chapter 2: The Origin and Evolution of the Earth 16–18 Our Solar System, The Moon, Geological Time Scale Chapter 3: Interior of the Earth 28 Activity— Locating an Epicentre Unit III: Landforms Chapter 5: Minerals and Rocks 40–44 Full Chapter Unit VI: Life on the Earth Chapter 15: Life on the Earth 123–130 Full Chapter Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.

India: Physical Environment

Chapter Page No. Deleted/Dropped Topics Unit II: Physiography Chapter 2: Structure and Physiography 11–15 Large Scale Variations within the Himalayas. Five subdivisions have been deleted and Figures 2.4, 2.5, 2.6, 2.7, 2.8, 2.9 Chapter 3: Drainage System 28–30 Smaller Rivers Flowing towards the West, Smaller Rivers Flowing towards the East, River Regimes, Table 3.1 of comparison between the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers Unit III: Climate, Vegetation and Soil Chapter 4: Climate 34–38 40–44 46–47 49–50 53–54 Two groups mentioned under Factors Determining the Climate of India and heading factors related to location and relief, factors related to air pressure and wind, mechanism of weather in the winter season, mechanism of weather in the summer season, rain-bearing system and rainfall distribution, characteristics of monsoonal rainfall, variability of rainfall, climatic regions of India. Related figures 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6, 4.7, 4.8, 4.9, 4.13 and Table 4.1 Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation 61–62, 66 Forest cover in India, data related to districts in Forest and Life box, details of Nilgiri, Nanda Devi, Sunderban and Gulf of Munnar biosphere reserves Chapter 6: Soils 68–75 Full Chapter Unit IV: Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences and Management Chapter 7: Natural Hazards and Disasters 79 84 Table 7.1 and 7.2, Structure of Tropical Cyclone Appendices I. States, Their Capitals, Number of Districts, Area and Population 94–98 All appendices II. Union Territories, Their Capitals, Area and Population III. Important River Basins IV. State/Union Territory wise Forest Cover. V. National Parks of India Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered

Practical Work in Geography - Part I