CBSE Class 11 Geography Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) is the topmost education body in India and has released the latest syllabus for class 11. In the last couple of years, the CBSE board has reduced and rationalised the syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in mind the positive feedback and less stress on students, the board has kept the changes.
It’s important to know the latest and correct syllabus before you begin your preparation for the ongoing session year. The CBSE class 11 geography syllabus has been modified the most, and several topics have been trimmed or deleted. The NCERT books have been changed as well.
The rationalisation is a long-overdue measure as many parts of the curriculum were outdated, and the CBSE board also intends for the overall development of students with added emphasis on extracurricular activities and sports in addition to studies.
You can check the updated syllabus with all the rationalised topics below. But first, take a look at the complete 2023-24 CBSE class 11 Geography syllabus.
CBSE Class 11 Geography Rationalized NCERT books
Check the list of topics and chapters removed from the NCERT book as part of the rationalization process. Below is the content deleted from the following NCERT Geography text books.
Fundamental of Physical Geography.
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Deleted/Dropped Topics
|
Unit I: Geography as a Discipline
|
Chapter 1: Geography as a Discipline
|
5 - 7
|
Physical Geography and Natural Science, Geography and Social Sciences
|
Unit II: The Earth
|
Chapter 2: The Origin and Evolution of the Earth
|
16–18
|
Our Solar System, The Moon, Geological Time Scale
|
Chapter 3: Interior of the Earth
|
28
|
Activity— Locating an Epicentre
|
Unit III: Landforms
|
Chapter 5: Minerals and Rocks
|
40–44
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit VI: Life on the Earth
|
Chapter 15: Life on the Earth
|
123–130
|
Full Chapter
|
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.
India: Physical Environment
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Deleted/Dropped Topics
|
Unit II: Physiography
|
Chapter 2: Structure and Physiography
|
11–15
|
Large Scale Variations within the Himalayas. Five subdivisions have been deleted and Figures 2.4, 2.5, 2.6, 2.7, 2.8, 2.9
|
Chapter 3: Drainage System
|
28–30
|
Smaller Rivers Flowing towards the West, Smaller Rivers Flowing towards the East, River Regimes, Table 3.1 of comparison between the Himalayan and the Peninsular rivers
|
Unit III: Climate, Vegetation and Soil
|
Chapter 4: Climate
|
34–38 40–44 46–47 49–50 53–54
|
Two groups mentioned under Factors Determining the Climate of India and heading factors related to location and relief, factors related to air pressure and wind, mechanism of weather in the winter season, mechanism of weather in the summer season, rain-bearing system and rainfall distribution, characteristics of monsoonal rainfall, variability of rainfall, climatic regions of India. Related figures 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.6, 4.7, 4.8, 4.9, 4.13 and Table 4.1
|
Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation
|
61–62, 66
|
Forest cover in India, data related to districts in Forest and Life box, details of Nilgiri, Nanda Devi, Sunderban and Gulf of Munnar biosphere reserves
|
Chapter 6: Soils
|
68–75
|
Full Chapter
|
Unit IV: Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes, Consequences and Management
|
Chapter 7: Natural Hazards and Disasters
|
79 84
|
Table 7.1 and 7.2, Structure of Tropical Cyclone
|
Appendices
|
I. States, Their Capitals, Number of Districts, Area and Population
|
94–98
|
All appendices
|
II. Union Territories, Their Capitals, Area and Population
|
III. Important River Basins
|
IV. State/Union Territory wise Forest Cover.
|
V. National Parks of India
|
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered
Practical Work in Geography - Part I
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Deleted/Dropped Topics
|
Chapter 6: Introduction to Aerial Photographs
|
69-83
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 8: Weather Instruments, Maps and Charts
|
107 - 123
|
Full Chapter
|
Note: The questions given in the exercises related to the deleted content of different chapters should not be considered.