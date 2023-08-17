CBSE Class 11 Physics Revision Notes for Motion In A Plane: Based on CBSE Syllabus 2023-24

Class 11 Motion In A Plane Short Notes: Get the best short notes of Class 11 Physics Chapter - Motion In A Plane to revise the chapter in just a few seconds. All important concepts have been covered with simple explanations.

Motion in a plane is the motion observed in two dimensions. Examples: projectile motion, circular motion etc.

Scalar and Vector Quantities

Scalar Quantities: The physical quantities which are completely specified by their magnitude or size alone are called scalar quantities.

Examples: Length, mass, density, speed, work, etc.

Vector Quantities: The physical quantities which are characterised by both magnitude and direction.

Examples. Velocity, displacement, acceleration, force, momentum, torque etc.

Unit Vector

A unit vector is a vector of unit magnitude and points in a particular direction. It is used to specify the direction only. Unit vector is represented by putting a cap (^) over the quantity.

Predefined unit vectors along x, y and z-axis are i, j and k respectively.

Equal Vectors

Two vectors A and B are said to be equal if, and only if, they have the same magnitude and the same direction.

Zero vector

It is a vector with zero magnitude. It is presented by 0 and also known as Null vector.

It has the properties :

A + 0 = A

λ0 = 0

0 A = 0

Position and Displacement Vectors

(a) Position Vector: It is used to describe the position of an object in space.

In an x-y plane with its origin at O the position vector of the object is the vector joining the origin to the point where the object lies. It is usually denoted by vector r.

(b) Displacement Vector: When an object is displaced from its position at point P to a new position at point P' (as shown in the above figure), then the vector PP' is called the displacement vector of the object.

Multiplication of Vectors by Real Numbers

Multiplying a vector A with a positive number λ gives a vector whose magnitude is changed by the factor λ but the direction is the same as that of A : 

|λ A|= λ |A| if λ > 0

Multiplying a vector A by a negative number −λ gives another vector whose direction is opposite to the direction of A and whose magnitude is λ times |A|.

Addition of Vectors

(a) Triangular Law of Vector Addition: Two vectors A and B are represented by two sides of a triangle taken in same order, then the third side of the triangle taken in opposite order, represents the sum of two vectors.

(b) Parallelogram Law of Vector Addition: If two vectors are represented in magnitude and direction by two adjacent sides of a parallelogram then the diagonal of the parallelogram passing through their point of contact will represent their resultant in magnitude and direction.

Subtraction of vectors

It can be defined in terms of addition of vectors A and –B : A – B = A + (–B)

Properties of Vector Addition

(a) Vector addition is commutative.

A + B = B + A

(b) It also obeys the associative law.

(A + B) + C = A + (B + C)

Resolution of Vectors

A vector A can be resolved into components along two given vectors a and b lying in the same plane :

A = λ a + µ b

where λ and µ are real numbers.

