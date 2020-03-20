CBSE Board Exam 2020: Paper Postponed; Check How To Utilize This Time & Score Well In Business Studies

Due to the sudden outbreak of Coronavirus, CBSE (Central Bureau of Secondary Education) has canceled its board exams, for both classes 10th and 12th, till 31st March 2020. This decision has delayed the scheduled exams and has panicked students who were on their last stage of preparation. For those from the commerce section, who were all set Business Studies exam on 24th March, must treat this time as an opportunity and aim to score 90% in the exam.

To help you in making your revision technique for Business studies much more efficient, go through some of the tips and guidelines. Read them carefully and score well in CBSE Board Exam 2020.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Board Exam 2018: Last-minute preparation tips

CBSE 12th Business Studies Board Exam 2020: Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers- All Chapters

Take this time to practice on writing technique

Nothing will help you to score well than a crisp and precise answer. Make sure to work on your answer writing techniques for the questions. Take into consideration the marks weightage of the question and in how many parts it is divided.

Work on your time management skills

If you have been struggling with your time management skills, then this is a perfect time. Practicing and writing the answers from the previous year's questions will help you to manage time in the exam hall.

Revise from previous year question papers

Until the latest dates are announced, you got time to go through the previous year's questions. Going through the questions will help you to understand the types of questions covered from every chapter.

Don’t Miss the latest CBSE Sample paper of Business Studies

CBSE releases the sample paper for every subject before the board exams. If you have missed going through the latest CBSE Sample paper of Business Studies, then it is a perfect time. To score 90%, you must understand the forms of questions asked in the exam. Understanding the marks division will help you in formulating your answers.

Find the Frequently asked questions

Going through the previous year question papers and the sample paper of Business studies will help you to identify the most frequently asked questions. Identify which of the topics are covered mostly in the previous year's board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2019-20 & Important Resources