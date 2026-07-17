CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. For students gearing up for the 2027 board exams, understanding the updated National Cadet Corps (NCC) curriculum is the first step toward effective preparation. This detaield syllabus outlines the essential topics, practical requirements, and marking scheme set by the board. In this article, we have provided a detailed breakdown of the curriculum, along with a direct link to download the CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2026-27 PDF for free. Read on to ensure you are fully prepared for your upcoming theory and practical assessments.

CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2026-27

Students can check the unit-wise detailed syllabus here:

Common Subjects