CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here
CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reelased the Class 12 syllabus for the 2026-27 academic year. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 12 board exams can find the latest NCC syllabus here, outlining the necessary topics. A free PDF download is available.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. For students gearing up for the 2027 board exams, understanding the updated National Cadet Corps (NCC) curriculum is the first step toward effective preparation. This detaield syllabus outlines the essential topics, practical requirements, and marking scheme set by the board. In this article, we have provided a detailed breakdown of the curriculum, along with a direct link to download the CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2026-27 PDF for free. Read on to ensure you are fully prepared for your upcoming theory and practical assessments.
CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2026-27
Students can check the unit-wise detailed syllabus here:
Common Subjects
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Unit 1: National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate a sense of patriotism, secular values, and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of national interests, objectives and integration, unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India
· National Interests, Objectives, Threats and Opportunities
· Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
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Unit-2 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, and turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience of orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill, including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command
Drill with Arms
· Getting on parade with rifle and dressing at the order
· Dismissing and falling out
· Gun salute, Salami Shastra
· Squad drill
· Short/long trail from the order and vice versa
· Examine arms
Ceremonial Drill
· Guard Mounting
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Unit 3: Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles. Scope: Basic knowledge about rifles and firing
· The lying position, holding and aiming
· Trigger operation and firing a shot
· Range precautions and safety precautions
· Theory of group and snap shooting
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Unit 4: Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building
· Self-Awareness of yourself/ insight
· Interpersonal relationships and communication
· Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures
· Time management
· Interview Skills
· Sociability: Social Skills
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Unit 5: Disaster Management
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in the performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about the civil defence organisation and its duties, maintenance of essential services and assisting with civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
· Fire Service and Fire Fighting
· Assistance during natural/ other calamities: Flood/ cyclone/ earthquake/ accident, etc.
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Unit 6: Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service. Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and the contribution of youth towards social welfare
· NGOs – Role and contribution
· Drug abuse and trafficking
· Corruption
· Social evils viz. dowry/ female feticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc.
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Unit 7: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instil respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene. Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
· Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
· Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
· Wounds and fractures
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Unit 8: Adventure Training and Obstacle Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination. Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
· Paragliding
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Unit 9: Environment Awareness and Conservation
Aim: To sensitise the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of the environment. Scope: Basic understanding of the environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular
· Waste management
· Pollution control of water, air, noise, and soil
Specialised Subject (Army)
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Unit-1: Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces.
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
· Modes of entry into the army
· Honours and awards
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Unit 2: Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments, and development of the capability to use them to carry out simple map reading
· Cardinal points and types of North
· Types of bearings and use of the service protractor
· Setting a map, finding North and own position
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Unit 3: Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft.
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
· Judging distance observation, camouflage and concealment
· Field signals
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Unit 4: Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Equipment
Aim: To introduce cadets to the infantry weapon
Scope: Introduction to characteristics and capabilities of infantry weapons
· Characteristics of 5.56 INSAS rifle, ammunition, firepower, stripping, assembling and cleaning
· Organisation of an infantry battalion
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Unit 5: Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
· Indian Army War Heroes
· Study of Indo Pak wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil
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Unit-6 : Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications.
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
· Characteristics of walkie–talkie
Specialised Subject (Navy)
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Unit 1: Naval Orientation and Service Subjects
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about the Navy
Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organisation and role of different branches
· Organisation of Ships and on board organisation
· Naval customs and traditions
· Modes of entry into the Indian Navy
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Unit 2: Naval Warfare and Its Components
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval Warfare
Scope: Overview of fleet operations to include aviation, submarine operations and missiles
· Introduction to anti-submarine warfare
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Unit 3: Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval communication
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about the naval communication organisation, semaphore and the wearing of flags
· Introduction to Semaphore
· Phonetic Alphabets
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Unit-4 : Navigation
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods, and equipment used for navigation
· Navigation of ships–basic requirements
· Types of compass–gyro and magnetic, types of North
· Simple chart work
· Brief characteristics of its tides and their effects on ships
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Unit-5 : Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation.
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods
· Types of anchor, purpose and holding ground
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Unit 6: Boat Work
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and their parts, and the steering of boats.
Scope: Introduction to boats and their parts, including the steering of boats and boat pulling
· Demonstrate the rigging of a whaler and an enterprise boat, and parts of a sail
· Instructions in the enterprise-class boat, including elementary sailing rules
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Unit 7: Fire Fighting, flooding and damage control
Aim: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and damage control
Scope: Impart basic knowledge about fire-fighting, flooding and damage control of a ship
· Causes of damage, flooding and damage control
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Unit 8: Ship and boat modelling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modelling to cadets
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modelling.
· Types of models
· Ship model competition
· Care and handling of power tools
Specialised Subject (Air Force)
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Unit-1: General Service Knowledge Aim: To impart basic knowledge of the IAF Scope: Organisation of the IAF
· Organisation of the Air Force
· Branches of the Air Force
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Unit 2: Air Campaigns
Aim: To introduce the Air Campaigns of the Air Force. Scope: An overview of important campaigns
· Indo-Pak War 1971
· OP Safed Sagar
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Unit 3: Aircraft Recognition
Aim: To introduce various aircraft of the Air Force. Scope: Types, roles, and variants of aircraft of the IAF
· Fighters
· Transports
· Helicopters
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Unit 4: Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about the basic principles on which aviation is based
· Bernauli’s theorem and Venturi Effect
· Aerofoil
· Forces on an aircraft
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Unit-5 : Airmanship
Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship
Scope: ATC Procedures and basics of aviation medicine
· ATC/RT Procedure
· Aviation Medicine
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Unit-6 : Navigation
Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air navigation. Scope: Fundamentals of map reading from the air
· Requirement of navigation
· Glossary of terms
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Unit-7 : Meteorology
Aim: To emphasise the need for knowledge of meteorology in aviation. Scope: Importance, various phenomena of weather and its effects on aviation
· Importance of meetings in aviation
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Unit 8: Aero engines
Whole Unit deleted
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Unit 9: Airframes
Whole Unit deleted
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Unit-10 : Instruments
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments. Scope: Introduction to Radars
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Unit-11 : Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about aero modelling
Scope: Materials used in different types of models.Building /Flying of aero-models
To download the direct link, students can check the syllabus here:
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CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus 2026-27: Download FREE PDF
CBSE Class 12 NCC theory exam 2027 will carry a weightage of 70 marks theory. Students need to download the official syllabus PDF to understand the exact unit-wise mark distribution with the practical assessment criteria.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.