CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2024

CBSE Physical Education Syllabus for Class 12: Physical Education is one of the academic subjects in class 12 and is considered a good overall percentage booster. The subject code Physical Education for CBSE class 12 students is 048.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Course Structure 2023-24:

No. Unit Weightage 1 Management of Sporting Events 05 + 04b* 2 Children and Women in Sports 07 3 Yoga as Preventive Measure for Lifestyle Disease 06+01 b* 4 Physical Education & Sports for (CWSN) 04+04 b* 5 Sports & Nutrition 07 6 Test and Measurement in Sports 08 7 Physiology & Injuries in Sport 04+04 b* 8 Biomechanics and Sports 10 9 Psychology and Sports 07 10 Training in Sports 09 PRACTICAL Including 3 Practical 30 TOTAL Theory 10 + Practical 3 Theory 70 + Practical 30 = 100 Note: b*are the Concept based questions like Tactile diagram/data interpretation/case base study for visually Impaired Child

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Course Content 2023-24:

Unit Topics: Unit 1: Management of Sporting Events 1. Functions of Sports Events Management (Planning, Organising, Staffing, Directing & Controlling) 2. Various Committees & their Responsibilities (pre; during & post) 3. Fixtures and their Procedures – Knock-Out (Bye & Seeding) & League (Staircase, Cyclic, Tabular method) and Combination tournaments. 4. Intramural & Extramural tournaments – Meaning, Objectives & Its Significance 5. Community sports program (Sports Day, Health Run, Run for Fun, Run for Specific Cause & Run for Unity) Unit 2: Children & Women in Sports 1. Exercise guidelines of WHO for different age groups. 2. Common postural deformities-knock knees, flat foot, round shoulders, Lordosis, Kyphosis, Scoliosis, and bow legs and their respective corrective measures. 3. Women’s participation in Sports – Physical, Psychological, and social benefits. 4. Special consideration (menarche and menstrual dysfunction) 5. Female athlete triad (osteoporosis, amenorrhea, eating disorders. Unit 3: Yoga as Preventive Measure for Lifestyle Disease 1. Obesity: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Katichakrasana, Pavanmuktasana, Matsayasana, Halasana, Pachimottansana, Ardha – Matsyendrasana, Dhanurasana, Ushtrasana, Suryabedhan pranayama. 2. Diabetes: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Katichakrasana, Pavanmuktasana,Bhujang asana, Shalabhasana, Dhanurasana, Suptavajarasana, Paschimottanasan -a, Ardha -Mastendrasana, Mandukasana, Gomukasana, Yogmudra, Ushtrasana, Kapalabhati. 3. Asthma: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Urdhwahastottansana, UttanMandukasan -a, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Ushtrasana, Vakrasana, Kapalbhati, Gomukhasana Matsyaasana, Anuloma - Viloma. . Hypertension: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Katichakransan, Uttanpadasana, Ardha Halasana, Sarala Matyasana, Gomukhasana, UttanMandukasan-a, Vakrasana, Bhujangasana, Makarasana, Shavasana, Nadishodhanapranayam, Sitlipranayam. 5. Back Pain and Arthritis: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications of Tadasan, Urdhawahastootansana, Ardh-Chakrasana, Ushtrasana, Vakrasana, Sarala Maysyendrsana, Bhujandgasana, Gomukhasana, Bhadrasana, Makarasana, NadiShodhana pranayama. Unit 4: Physical Education and Sports for CWSN (Children with Special Needs - Divyang) 1. Organisations promoting Disability Sports (Special Olympics; Paralympics; Deaflympics) 2. Concept of Classification and Divisioning in Sports. 3. Concept of Inclusion in sports, its need, and Implementation; 4. Advantages of Physical Activities for Children with special needs. 5. Strategies to make Physical Activities assessable for children with special needs. Unit 5: Sports & Nutrition 1. Concept of balanced diet and nutrition 2. Macro and Micro Nutrients: Food sources & functions 3. Nutritive & Non-Nutritive Components of Diet 4. Eating for Weight control – A Healthy Weight, The Pitfalls of Dieting, Food Intolerance, and Food Myths 5. Importance of Diet in Sports-Pre, During and Post competition Requirements Unit 6 Test & Measurement in Sports 1. Fitness Test – SAI Khelo India Fitness Test in school: Age group 5-8 years/ class 1-3: BMI, Flamingo Balance Test, Plate Tapping Test Age group 9-18yrs/ class 4-12: BMI, 50mt Speed test, 600mt Run/Walk, Sit & Reach flexibility test, Strength Test (Partial Abdominal Curl Up, PushUps for boys, Modified Push-Ups for girls). 2. Measurement of CardioVascular Fitness – Harvard Step Test – Duration of the Exercise in Seconds x100/5.5 X Pulse count of 1-1.5 Min after Exercise. 3. Computing Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) 4. Rikli & Jones - Senior Citizen Fitness Test

Chair Stand Test for lower body strength

Arm Curl Test for upper body strength

Chair Sit & Reach Test for lower body flexibility

Back Scratch Test for upper body flexibility

Eight Foot Up & Go Test for Agility

Six-Minute Walk Test for Aerobic Endurance 5. Johnsen – Methney Test of Motor Educability (Front Roll, Roll, Jumping Half-Turn, Jumping full turn Unit 7 Physiology & Injuries in Sport 1. Physiological factors determining components of physical fitness 2. Effect of exercise on the Muscular System 3. Effect of exercise on the Cardio-Respiratory System 4. Physiological changes due to aging 5. Sports injuries: Classification (Soft Tissue Injuries -Abrasion, Contusion, Laceration, Incision, Sprain & Strain; Bone & Joint Injuries - Dislocation, Fractures - Green Stick, Comminuted, Transverse Oblique & Impacted) Unit 8 Biomechanics and Sports 1. Newton’s Law of Motion & its Application in Sports 2. Types of Levers and their application in Sports. 3. Equilibrium – Dynamic & Static and Centre of Gravity and its application in sports 4. Friction & Sports 5. Projectile in Sports Unit 9 Psychology and Sports 1. Personality; its definition & types (Jung Classification & Big Five Theory) 2. Motivation, its type & techniques. 3. Exercise Adherence: Reasons, Benefits & Strategies for Enhancing it 4. Meaning, Concept & Types of Aggressions in Sports 5. Psychological Attributes in Sports – Self-Esteem, Mental Imagery, SelfTalk, Goal Setting Unit 10: Training in Sports 1. Concept of Talent Identification and Talent Development in Sports 2. Introduction to Sports Training Cycle – Micro, Meso, Macro Cycle. 3. Types & Methods to Develop – Strength, Endurance, and Speed. 4. Types & Methods to Develop – Flexibility and Coordinative Ability. 5. Circuit Training - Introduction & its importance

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Internal Assessment Guidelines 2023-24:

Practical Marks Physical Fitness Test: SAI Khelo India Test, Brockport Physical Fitness Test (BPFT)* 6 Marks Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one IOA recognized Sport/Game of Choice)** 7 Marks Yogic Practices 7 Marks Record File *** 5 Marks Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) 5 Marks

*Test for CWSN (any 4 items out of 27 items. One item from each component: Aerobic Function, Body Composition, Muscular strength & Endurance, Range of Motion or Flexibility)

**CWSN (Children With Special Needs – Divyang): Bocce/Boccia, Sitting Volleyball, Wheel Chair Basketball, Unified Badminton, Unified Basketball, Unified Football, Blind Cricket, Goalball, Floorball, Wheel Chair Races and Throws, or any other Sport/Game of choice.

**Children with Special Needs can also opt any one Sport/Game from the list as an alternative to Yogic Practices. However, the Sport/Game must be different from Test - ‘Proficiency in Games and Sports

***Record File shall include:

Practical-1: Fitness tests administration. (SAI Khelo India Test)

Practical-2: Procedure for Asanas, Benefits & Contraindication for any two Asanas for each lifestyle disease.

Practical-3: Anyone one IOA recognised Sport/Game of choice. Labelled diagram of Field & Equipment. Also, mention its Rules, Terminologies & Skills.’

