CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022: Check 1 Mark Questions for Practice of Important Concepts (with Hints & Answers)

Check here the chapter-wise very very short answer type questions (1 mark questions) for CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022. All questions are provided with answers and hints for solutions. Practice these important questions to score high marks in exam.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 will have descriptive questions of short and long answer types. The majority of questions can be of 1, 2 and 3 marks. We have provided in this article important questions of 1 mark for Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam. Chapter-wise questions are prepared by the subject experts. Answers and hints are provided for your reference. All questions can be downloaded in PDF and used for practice at your convenience.

Check Chapter-wise Very-Very Short Answer Questions (1 Mark) below:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Chapter 2 - Polynomials

1. Write all the terms of the polynomial x3-4x2-3x+2.

2. If side of a square is (x+2y-z)units then what is area of the square?

3. Find remainder when the polynomial (p2-p-29) is divided by (p-6).

4. If p+q+r=9 then find the value of (3-p)3+(3-q)3+(3-r)3.

5. What is the degree of the polynomial √5?

6. Aquadratic polynomial can be written as the product of ______ linear

7. A cubic polynomial has _______ zeroes.

8. Check whether x=3 is a zero of the polynomial x3-3x+x-3.

9. Find the zero of the polynomial 7x+1=0.

10. Find the value of k if x2+mx-30=(x-5) (x+6).

11. When a polynomial q(x) is divided by (x-2) and the remainder is q(2)=0 then (x-2) is a ______ of the polynomial.

12. The degree of a zero polynomial is _______.

13. The polynomial (x+a) (x-a) has _______ zeroes.

14. A polynomial ________ has one and only one zero.

15. Express -7 as a polynomial of degree zero.

Hints & Answers:

1. x3, -4x2, -3x, 2 6. two 11. factor 2. (x+2y-z)2 7. three 12. not defined 3. 1 8. Not a zero 13. two 4. 3(3-p)+(3-q)+(3-r) 9. -1/7 14. linear 5. 0 10. m=-11 15. -7x0

In CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022, six chapters will be assessed which are - Polynomials, Quadrilaterals, Circles, Constructions, Surface Areas and Volumes and Probability. Students should read all these six chapters thoroughly from the NCERT Book to clear all the concepts and thus prepare well for the Term 2 Exam.

