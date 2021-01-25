CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Engineering Graphics Board Exam 2021 Released: Download Now

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for Class 12 Engineering Graphics Board Exam (With Solution) is available here for download in PDF format. This solved CBSE 12th Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2021 is based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 and important for the preparation of upcoming Class 12 Engineering Graphics board exam. Students preparing for CBSE 12th Engineering Graphics board Exams 2021 are advised to download these resources and analyse them for better preparation.

Also Check: CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Release Date, Time & New Updates!

CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Engineering Graphics Board Exam 2021:

General Instructions:

(i) Attempt all the questions.

(ii) Use both sides of the drawing sheet, if necessary.

(iii) All dimensions are in millimeters.

(iv) Missing and mismatching dimensions, if any, may be suitably assumed.

(v) Follow the SP:46-2003 revised codes (with first angle method of projection).

(vi) In no view of question2, are hidden edges or lines required.

(vii) In question 4, hidden edges or lines are to be shown in views without section.

(viii) Give your answers according to questions.

Time allowed: 3 Hours Max. Marks: 70

Answer the following Multiple Choice questions. Print the correct choice on your drawing sheet.

I. (i) Name the projection system used by artists and architects to show “one plane” drawings.

(a) Oblique projection

(b) Perspective projection.

(c) Isometric projection

(d) Orthographic projection

(ii) Name the thread profile used on the neck of glass bottles etc.

(a) Metric thread

(b) BSW thread

(c) Knuckle thread

(d) Square thread

(iii) The value of diameter of the collar in collar stud in terms of

diameter ‘d’ is:

(a) 1.5d

(b) 1.5d+3

(c) 2d

(d) 2d+6

(iv) Name the material of the bush in the bush-bearing.

(a) Cast iron

(b) Mild steel

(c) High carbon steel

(d) Gun metal

(v) Cotter joint is used to connect two ________.

(a) Square rods

(b) Elliptical rods

(c) Round rods

(d) Hollow rods

2 (i) Construct an isometric scale

(ii) Draw the isometric projection of a pentagonal prism (base edge 25 mm, axial length 55mm) resting on its face with its axis parallel to H.P. and V.P. both. Indicate the direction of viewing. Give all the dimensions.

(iii) Draw an Isometric Projection of a hemisphere (diameter 60 mm) placed centrally on the top horizontal rectangular face of an equilateral triangular prism (base edge = 50 mm, height = 70 mm) keeping both triangular ends parallel to V.P. Show the axis of both solids. Give all the dimensions and indicate the direction of viewing.

For rest of the questions and their answers, download CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2021 and its marking scheme from the following links

CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2021: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Marking Scheme 2021: Download PDF