CBSE Board Exam 2026: No Additional Subject Option for Private Class 12 Students; Check Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2026 - Out of the blue, CBSE has scrapped the option for private students to take an additional subject in the upcoming 2026 boards exam. This came into notice when CBSE recently released the CBSE Board Exam 2026 form for private candidates, but there was no option to choose additional subjects in Class 12. This unannounced action has been criticized by the students all over. Many students had already planned their academic and career paths around this option, with some taking a gap year to prepare for entrance exams like JEE, which required a different subject combination than what they had in Class 12. The withdrawal of this option has rendered their preparations and a year of their lives potentially wasted. Challenges Faced by Students After Withdrawal of Subject Combinations

A large number of students had enrolled in coaching for new subject combinations based on the previously available route, with fees often exceeding ₹1 lakh. For lower-middle-class families, these are hard-earned savings by sole breadwinners that cannot be recovered. At this late stage, transitioning back to earlier subjects is practically impossible—syllabi have advanced, admissions and batch allocations are closed, and academic calendars are already far underway. Equally overlooked are students carrying an “RT” remark on their marksheets. For many, the additional subject category was the only credible pathway to clear this “RT” and repair their academic record. With its abrupt withdrawal, these students now see their prospects for admissions, campus placements, and entry-level jobs where automated filters often reject applications with any such remark effectively shut. This move has dashed many students’ hopes of a successful career at the very threshold.

CBSE Decision has Worst- Affected the Double Droppers One of the students wrote, “We are a group of students preparing for JEE and other competitive exams. Until last year, CBSE always allowed private candidates to appear for one “Additional Subject” (for example, Mathematics after passing Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology - Medical Stream). Many students, including us, planned our future based on this option. However, in the latest CBSE 2025 private candidate brochure, this provision has been removed without any prior notice or official explanation. This sudden change has put thousands of students’ futures at stake. Those who passed Class 12 with PCB and prepared for JEE by studying Mathematics now find themselves ineligible, despite taking extra drop years with the expectation of appearing for Maths as an additional subject through CBSE.”

No Help despite Helpline Numbers Despite the announcement of a student helpline to support those affected by the sudden policy changes, many students report that calls go unanswered, emails receive no replies, and queries are met with generic, scripted responses that offer no real solutions. For students in distress, especially those from financially vulnerable backgrounds or carrying the burden of "RT" remarks, this lack of responsive support feels like abandonment. In many cases, students are redirected endlessly or told to "wait for updates" without timelines or clarity, further deepening anxiety and uncertainty. A helpline that does not listen, guide, or resolve only adds to the institutional opacity that students are already struggling against. Students Want Completion of the Path they started

In the wake of abrupt policy reversals and academic disruptions, students aren’t asking for shortcuts but they're simply asking for a fair and feasible path forward. Students who enrolled in coaching and courses based on the previously available subject combinations want to continue under the same framework without being forced to restart or shift tracks mid-year. Students are demanding fee reimbursements, subject credit transfers, or special provisions to avoid academic and financial waste. Also, Students want all policy changes to be announced clearly and well in advance, with enough time to adjust decisions about admissions, subject choices, and career plans. Beyond academics, students are asking for acknowledgement of the stress, anxiety, and loss of confidence caused by unclear policies and academic instability.