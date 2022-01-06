C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022: Apply for 130 Technical Assistant and Others @cdac.in, Check Eligibility

C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) invited applications for 130 posts including Technical Assistant, Sr Technical Assistant, Project Engineer & Other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 18 January 2022.
Important Dates for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 January 2022
Vacancy Details for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Technical Assistant (Electronic Design Automation - EDA)-01
Senior Technical Assistant – System Administrator-01
Senior Technical Assistant – Network Administrator-01
Project Engineer – Embedded System Design, VLSI & IOT Technologies-11
Senior Project Engineer – Embedded System Design, VLSI & IOT Technologies-01
Senior Project Engineer- Embedded System Software-02
Project Engineer –VLSI Design (Digital / Analog)-08
Project Engineer –VLSI Design-06
Project Engineer– Firmware/Software/Embedded System Design-03
Project Engineer – VLSI Architecture / VLSI Circuit / VLSI System Design-02
Senior Project Engineer – VLSI Design (Physical Design)-05
Senior Project Engineer –VLSI Design (Logic Design)-05
Senior Project Engineer – Firmware/Software/Embedded System Design-02
Project Manager – Firmware/Software/Embedded System-01
Project Engineer – Cryptography/ Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Library -03
Project Engineer – Cryptography and Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Library On GPUs (Mathematics)-02
Senior Project Engineer – Cryptography and Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Libraries On GPUs (CS)-01
Project Engineer – Cyber Security Hardware Software-11
Senior Project Engineer – Cyber Security Hardware Software-06
Project Engineer – System and Application Software UI/UX Engineer-11
Senior Project Engineer – System and Application Software UI / UX Engineer-16
Senior Project Engineer – Data Analytics – AI / ML-05
Project Engineer – Quantum Computing-07
Senior Project Engineer - Quantum Computing-02
Senior Project Engineer - Quantum Computing-01
Senior Project Engineer – Solution Architect-01
Senior Project Engineer – Project / Product Management Support Services-05
C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE)-01
C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE)-02
C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE)-01
Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts.
Eligibility Criteria for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
All the qualifications should be regular course(s) from AICTE/UGC approved/recognized University/Deemed University/Institutes. The courses offered by autonomous institutions should be recognized as equivalent to the relevant courses approved/recognized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/UGC/AICTE. And for such autonomous institute's course (s) submission of equivalency certificate is mandatory at the time of selection process.
Wherever CGPA/OGPA or letter (A, A +) grade in a qualifying degree is awarded, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application form as per norms adopted by the respective University/Institute. Please also obtain a certificate to this effect from University / Institute, which shall be required at the time of joining.
C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
How to Apply for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) on or before 18 January 2022.