C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022: Apply for 130 Technical Assistant and Others @cdac.in, Check Eligibility

C-DAC has invited online application for the 130 Technical Assistant and other post on its official website. Check C-DAC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) invited applications for 130 posts including Technical Assistant, Sr Technical Assistant, Project Engineer & Other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 18 January 2022.



Important Dates for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18 January 2022

Vacancy Details for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technical Assistant (Electronic Design Automation - EDA)-01

Senior Technical Assistant – System Administrator-01

Senior Technical Assistant – Network Administrator-01

Project Engineer – Embedded System Design, VLSI & IOT Technologies-11

Senior Project Engineer – Embedded System Design, VLSI & IOT Technologies-01

Senior Project Engineer- Embedded System Software-02

Project Engineer –VLSI Design (Digital / Analog)-08

Project Engineer –VLSI Design-06

Project Engineer– Firmware/Software/Embedded System Design-03

Project Engineer – VLSI Architecture / VLSI Circuit / VLSI System Design-02

Senior Project Engineer – VLSI Design (Physical Design)-05

Senior Project Engineer –VLSI Design (Logic Design)-05

Senior Project Engineer – Firmware/Software/Embedded System Design-02

Project Manager – Firmware/Software/Embedded System-01

Project Engineer – Cryptography/ Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Library -03

Project Engineer – Cryptography and Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Library On GPUs (Mathematics)-02

Senior Project Engineer – Cryptography and Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Libraries On GPUs (CS)-01

Project Engineer – Cyber Security Hardware Software-11

Senior Project Engineer – Cyber Security Hardware Software-06

Project Engineer – System and Application Software UI/UX Engineer-11

Senior Project Engineer – System and Application Software UI / UX Engineer-16

Senior Project Engineer – Data Analytics – AI / ML-05

Project Engineer – Quantum Computing-07

Senior Project Engineer - Quantum Computing-02

Senior Project Engineer - Quantum Computing-01

Senior Project Engineer – Solution Architect-01

Senior Project Engineer – Project / Product Management Support Services-05

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE)-01

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE)-02

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE)-01

Please check the notification link for details of the number of posts.



Eligibility Criteria for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

All the qualifications should be regular course(s) from AICTE/UGC approved/recognized University/Deemed University/Institutes. The courses offered by autonomous institutions should be recognized as equivalent to the relevant courses approved/recognized by Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/UGC/AICTE. And for such autonomous institute's course (s) submission of equivalency certificate is mandatory at the time of selection process.

Wherever CGPA/OGPA or letter (A, A +) grade in a qualifying degree is awarded, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application form as per norms adopted by the respective University/Institute. Please also obtain a certificate to this effect from University / Institute, which shall be required at the time of joining.

How to Apply for C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) on or before 18 January 2022.