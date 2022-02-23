CEG Rajasthan Recruitment 2022 for 500 Engineer in NOIDA, Register by Today!

Rajasthan State Central Placement Cell, Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG) is hiring for 500 Diploma Engineer (Apprentice Trainee). Candidates can register below.

CEG Rajasthan Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan State Central Placement Cell, Centre for Electronic Governance (CEG) is organizing Placement Drive For Subros Limited – Noida for the post of Diploma Engineer (Apprentice Trainee). Male Candidates from Govt. Polytechnic College of Rajasthan pass out in year 2019, 2020 and 2021 and current session having a diploma in Mechanical, Automobile, Production,RAC, E&C, Electrical Branch and who has not done apprentice training previously are eligible to apply.

Only registered candidates are allowed to participate in the drive, Candidates who are not registered on www.cegrajasthan.org must register themselves to participate in the placement drive. The last date for registration is 23 February 2022.

CEG Rajasthan Notification

CEG Rajasthan Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Registration - 23 February 2022

CEG Rajasthan Vacancy Details

Diploma Engineer - 500 Post

CEG Rajasthan Salary:

Ist yr (Apprentice): Rs 10,000/-pm

2nd yr (DET) : Rs 15,000/-pm

3rd yr (Asst.Engg.): Rs 16,500/- pm

Eligibility Criteria for CEG Rajasthan Engineer Posts

Male candidates from Govt. Polytechnic College only.

Polytechnic Diploma year 2019, 2020, & 2021 Passed out and current session candidates.

60% and above marks. No backlog (ATKT) allowed.

Those who Qualify company’s recruitment standards & interview Procedure Medical Standards as per company policy.

CEG Rajasthan Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

How to Apply for CEG Rajasthan Engineer Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves by 23 Feb 2022. All Registered candidates must fill Google form for their consent to participate in this drive.