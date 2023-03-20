Central Bank of India (CBI) Apprentice Recruitment 2023 for 5000 Vacancies Across India: Apply Online at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India is hiring 5000 Apprentices. Candidates can check vacancies, qualification, notification, and Online Application Link Here.

Central Bank of India (CBI) Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India (CBI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Around 5000 vacancies will be filled for the said posts. Candidates can apply online from 20 March 2023 through the official website. The last date for application is 03 April 2023.

This is the golden opportunity for bank job seekers as graduates are eligible for the said position. Selected candidates will be engaged in branches/offices of UP, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, MP, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, J&K, HP, TN, Puducherry, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, AP, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Odisha, WB, Andaman & Nicobar, Sikkim, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand.

CBI Apprentice Overview 2023

Name of the Bank Central Bank of India Name of the Post Apprentice Number of Vacancies 5000 Registration Dates 20 March to 03 April 2023 Qualification Graduation Salary Rs. 10000 to 20000 Selection Process Online Written Test (objective type) Interview Local Language Proof Central Bank Apprentice Exam Date April 2nd Week Official Website centralbankofindia.co.in

CBI Apprentice Vacancy 2023

Gujarat 342 Dadra &

Nagar Haveli

& Daman &

Diu 3 MP 502 Chhattisgarh 134 Chandigarh 43 Haryana 108 Punjab 150 J&

K 26 HP 63 TN 100 Puducherry 1 Kerala 136 Rajasthan 192 Delhi 141 Assam 135 Manipur 9 Nagaland 7 AP 8 Mizoram 2 Meghalaya 8 Tripura 4 Karnataka 70 Telangana 106 AP 141 Odisha 112 wb 362 Andaman &

Nicobar 1 Sikkim 16 UP 615 Goa 44 Maharashtra 629 Bihar 526 Jharkhand 46

Central Bank Apprentice Notification and Online Application Link

Central Bank Apprentice Notification is available on the official website in a PDF format. The candidates can check the details of the vacancy through the PDF.

Central Bank Apprentice Notification PDF Click Here Central Bank Apprentice Online Application Link PDF Click Here

Central Bank Apprentice Salary

Branch Stipend Rural/Semi-Urban branches Rs. 10000 Urban branches Rs. 15000 Metro branches Rs. 20000

Central Bank Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 20 years

Maximum Age Limit - 28 years

How to Apply for Central Bank Recruitment 29023 ?

Go to the Apprentice website - link https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/apprenticeship/opportunityview/6412cbf5977ed17c321d25e2 and create your profile If the profile is already created on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in (apprenticeship portal) then you will be prompted to Login & Apply. All applicants’ post successfully apply for apprenticeship will receive email communication from BFSI SSC containing bank details for payment of examination fee. All applicants will have to provide their personal information, category, name of scribe for PwD Candidates and they also need to give their preference of 1/2/3 districts for their engagement, if selected

Application Fee:

PWBD candidates - Rs.400/-+GST

SC/ST All Women candidates - Rs.600/-+GST

All Other Candidates - Rs. 800/-+GST