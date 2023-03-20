Central Bank of India (CBI) Apprentice Recruitment 2023 for 5000 Vacancies Across India: Apply Online at centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India (CBI) Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India (CBI) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Around 5000 vacancies will be filled for the said posts. Candidates can apply online from 20 March 2023 through the official website. The last date for application is 03 April 2023.
This is the golden opportunity for bank job seekers as graduates are eligible for the said position. Selected candidates will be engaged in branches/offices of UP, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, MP, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, J&K, HP, TN, Puducherry, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, AP, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Karnataka, AP, Telangana, Odisha, WB, Andaman & Nicobar, Sikkim, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand.
CBI Apprentice Overview 2023
|Name of the Bank
|Central Bank of India
|Name of the Post
|Apprentice
|Number of Vacancies
|5000
|Registration Dates
|20 March to 03 April 2023
|Qualification
|Graduation
|Salary
|Rs. 10000 to 20000
|Selection Process
|
Online Written Test (objective type)
Interview
Local Language Proof
|Central Bank Apprentice Exam Date
|April 2nd Week
|Official Website
|centralbankofindia.co.in
CBI Apprentice Vacancy 2023
|Gujarat
|342
|Dadra &
Nagar Haveli
& Daman &
Diu
|3
|MP
|502
|Chhattisgarh
|134
|Chandigarh
|43
|Haryana
|108
|Punjab
|150
|J&
K
|26
|HP
|63
|TN
|100
|Puducherry
|1
|Kerala
|136
|Rajasthan
|192
|Delhi
|141
|Assam
|135
|Manipur
|9
|Nagaland
|7
|AP
|8
|Mizoram
|2
|Meghalaya
|8
|Tripura
|4
|Karnataka
|70
|Telangana
|106
|AP
|141
|Odisha
|112
|wb
|362
|Andaman &
Nicobar
|1
|Sikkim
|16
|UP
|615
|Goa
|44
|Maharashtra
|629
|Bihar
|526
|Jharkhand
|46
Central Bank Apprentice Notification and Online Application Link
Central Bank Apprentice Notification is available on the official website in a PDF format. The candidates can check the details of the vacancy through the PDF.
|Central Bank Apprentice Notification PDF
|Click Here
|Central Bank Apprentice Online Application Link PDF
|Click Here
Central Bank Apprentice Salary
|Branch
|Stipend
|Rural/Semi-Urban branches
|Rs. 10000
|Urban branches
|Rs. 15000
|Metro branches
|Rs. 20000
Central Bank Apprentice Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 20 years
- Maximum Age Limit - 28 years
How to Apply for Central Bank Recruitment 29023 ?
- Go to the Apprentice website - link https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/apprenticeship/opportunityview/6412cbf5977ed17c321d25e2 and create your profile
- If the profile is already created on www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in (apprenticeship portal) then you will be prompted to Login & Apply.
- All applicants’ post successfully apply for apprenticeship will receive email communication from
- BFSI SSC containing bank details for payment of examination fee.
- All applicants will have to provide their personal information, category, name of scribe for PwD
- Candidates and they also need to give their preference of 1/2/3 districts for their engagement, if selected
Application Fee:
PWBD candidates - Rs.400/-+GST
SC/ST All Women candidates - Rs.600/-+GST
All Other Candidates - Rs. 800/-+GST