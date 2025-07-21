HSBTE Result 2025 OUT at hsbte.org.in; Direct Link to Download Diploma Semester Exam Marksheet

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education Haryana (SBTE) has released the semester results for the various diploma course exams held in May-June 2025. HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 is now released online on the official website- hsbte.org.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their hsbte.org.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the HSBTE results, the students need to enter their roll number.

Haryana SBTE Results 2025

As per the latest update, HSBTE released the results for various programs. The students can check their Haryana SBTE results on the official website of the board- hsbte.org.in.

HSBTE Result 2025 Click here

Steps to Check Haryana SBTE Diploma 2025 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the HSBTE 2025 results.