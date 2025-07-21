Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HSBTE Result 2025 OUT at hsbte.org.in; Direct Link to Download Diploma Semester Exam Marksheet

Haryana SBTE Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education (SBTE) Haryana declared the semester results for May-June 2025 exams for various diploma courses on its official website- hsbte.org.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the HSBTE Diploma result 2025.

Jul 21, 2025, 15:33 IST
Check out the direct link to download HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 PDF here.

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education Haryana (SBTE) has released the semester results for the various diploma course exams held in May-June 2025. HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 is now released online on the official website- hsbte.org.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their hsbte.org.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the HSBTE results, the students need to enter their roll number.

Haryana SBTE Results 2025

As per the latest update, HSBTE released the results for various programs. The students can check their Haryana SBTE results on the official website of the board- hsbte.org.in.

HSBTE Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check Haryana SBTE Diploma 2025 Result

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the HSBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - hsbte.org.in

Step 2: Select “Examination” and click on “Result”.

Step 3: Click on the “Result May-June 2025 Exam” link

Step 4: Fill in the required information and click on “Show”.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

HSBTE Result 2025 Re-Evaluation Process

Any student who is dissatisfied with their HSBTE results 2025 can ask for a reassessment. In reassessment, the examiner looks over the answer sheet and, if necessary, provides new marks.

Haryana State Board of Technical Education Highlights

The Haryana State Board of Technical Education has been constituted by the Government of Haryana vide Haryana Act No.19 of 2008 to Impart Diploma Education in the field of Engineering & Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy, Management, Accounts, Applied Art & Crafts. The board was established in 2008 to cater for the increasing needs of affiliated institutions and their students. It designs and implements diploma, post diploma and advanced diploma programs for affiliated institutions. At present 191 numbers of Polytechnics are affiliated with the State Board Of Technical Education.

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
