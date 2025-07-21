HSBTE Diploma Result 2025 Released; Direct Link to Download Semester Exam Marksheet at hsbte.org.in

HSBTE Diploma Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education, Haryana (SBTE) has officially declared the semester results for various diploma courses conducted in May-June 2025. The HSBTE Result 2025 is now available online on the official website, hsbte.org.in . Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their hsbte.org.in results by using the direct link provided below. To access their scores, they must enter their roll number on the HSBTE result portal . The HSBTE results include subject-wise marks, overall scores, and qualifying status. Students are advised to verify all details carefully and download their scorecards for future reference. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the SBTE Haryana authorities for assistance.

As per the latest update, HSBTE released the results for various programs. The students can check their Haryana SBTE results on the official website of the board- hsbte.org.in.

How to Download hsbte.org.in Diploma 2025 Result PDF

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the board. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the HSBTE 2025 results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - hsbte.org.in

Step 2: Select “Examination” and click on “Result”.

Step 3: Click on the “Result June 2024 Exam” link

Step 4: Fill in the required information and click on “Show”.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.