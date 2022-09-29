Central Bank of India (CBI) SO Recruitment 2022: Selection Through Interview

Central Bank of India (CBI) SO Recruitment 2022: Central Bank of India is inviting applications from experienced professionals for the unfilled vacancies of various posts of Specialist categories which were published vide the Notification dated 16.11.2021, 16.12.2021 and 04.02.2022. Around 110 vacancies are available under IT, Economist, Data Scientist, Risk Manager, IT SOC Analyst, IT Security Analyst, Technical Officer(Credit), Credit Officer, Data Engineer, Law Officer, Security, and Financial Analyst on centralbankofindia.co.in.
Applicants will be called to appear for an interview round which will be held in the month of December 2022.
CBI SO Notification 2022 - Click Here
CBI SO Online Application Link - Click Here
CBI SO Dates
- Starting Date of CBI SO Online Application - 28 September 2022
- Last Date of CBI SO Online Application - 17 October 2022
- CBI SO Interview Date - December 2022
- CBI SO Interview Admit Card - November 2022
CBI SO Vacancy Details
Eligibility Criteria for CBI SO Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Information Technology - Full-time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Engineering disciplines in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication OR Master‟s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies OR Full time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Data Analytics/AI & ML/Digital/Internet Technologies from a reputed/recognised university/Institute. 10 to 12 years of experience.
- Economist / AGM-Scale V - PhD and 5 years of experience
- Data Scientist - PG Degree or or B.E./B.Tech and 8 to 10 years of experience.
Candidates can check the qualification for all other posts in the detailed notification.
CBI SO Salary:
- JMG SCALE I - 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840
- MMG SCALE II - 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
- MMG SCALE III - 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
- SMG SCALE IV - 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890
- TMG SCALE V - 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs.175/-+GST
- All Other Candidates - Rs. 850/-+GST
How to Apply for Central Bank SO Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the Bank’s website click the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.
- Register yourself
- Upload Photograph and signature
- Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.