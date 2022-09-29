Central Bank of India (CBI) SO Recruitment 2022: Selection Through Interview

Central Bank of India (CBI) SO Recruitment 2022: Central Bank of India is hiring 110 Specialist Officer. Check Vacnacy, Dates, Eligibility, How to Apply Here.

Central Bank of India (CBI) SO Recruitment 2022: Central Bank of India is inviting applications from experienced professionals for the unfilled vacancies of various posts of Specialist categories which were published vide the Notification dated 16.11.2021, 16.12.2021 and 04.02.2022. Around 110 vacancies are available under IT, Economist, Data Scientist, Risk Manager, IT SOC Analyst, IT Security Analyst, Technical Officer(Credit), Credit Officer, Data Engineer, Law Officer, Security, and Financial Analyst on centralbankofindia.co.in.

Applicants will be called to appear for an interview round which will be held in the month of December 2022.

CBI SO Notification 2022 - Click Here

CBI SO Online Application Link - Click Here

CBI SO Dates

Starting Date of CBI SO Online Application - 28 September 2022

Last Date of CBI SO Online Application - 17 October 2022

CBI SO Interview Date - December 2022

CBI SO Interview Admit Card - November 2022

CBI SO Vacancy Details

Eligibility Criteria for CBI SO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Information Technology - Full-time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Engineering disciplines in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication OR Master‟s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies OR Full time Master‟s or Bachelor‟s degree in Data Analytics/AI & ML/Digital/Internet Technologies from a reputed/recognised university/Institute. 10 to 12 years of experience.

Economist / AGM-Scale V - PhD and 5 years of experience

Data Scientist - PG Degree or or B.E./B.Tech and 8 to 10 years of experience.

Candidates can check the qualification for all other posts in the detailed notification.

CBI SO Salary:

JMG SCALE I - 36000-1490(7)-46430-1740(2)-49910-1990(7)-63840

MMG SCALE II - 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

MMG SCALE III - 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

SMG SCALE IV - 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890

TMG SCALE V - 89890-2500(2)-94890-2730(2)-100350

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs.175/-+GST

All Other Candidates - Rs. 850/-+GST

How to Apply for Central Bank SO Recruitment 2022 ?