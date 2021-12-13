CGPSC ADPO Model Answer key 2021 Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Dec 20

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer on its official website psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF here.

CGPSC ADPO Model Answer key 2021 Download : Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer or Sahayak Jila Lok Abhiyojan Adhikari . All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assistant District Prosecution Officer post can download the CGPSC ADPO Model Answer key 2021 through the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates can download the CGPSC ADPO Model Answer key 2021 after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: CGPSC ADPO Model Answer key 2021

Step 1 Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) - psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2 Go to the Title Section available on the home page.

Step 3 Click on the link-Model Answer of Sahayak Jila Lok Abhiyojan Adhikari Exam- 2021 (13-12-2021)given on the home page.

Step 4 A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the required Model Key Notification.

Step 5 You can download and save the same for your future reference.

Alternatively you can download the CGPSC ADPO Model Answer key 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: CGPSC ADPO Model Answer key 2021

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer should note that they can raise their objections regarding the Model Answer Key available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they can raise their objections only in online mode from 14 December 2021 to 20 December 2021. Last date for sending the Objections with documents to the Commission office is 27 December 2021.

In a bid to raise their abjection, candidates will have to visit to the Activity Section on the official website and will have to click on the Objection Filing tab. Candidates will have to provide their essential credentials including Name of Exam, Name, Set of Booklet, Question Number and others as mentioned on the notification.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the written exam for the post of Assistant District Prosecution Officer