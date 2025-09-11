School Holiday on 12th September 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 12th September, 2025: In India, September 2025 has become a month with several school breaks due to a combination of religious celebrations and erratic monsoon rains. In just the first two weeks of the month, students have taken several days off, from festival-related holidays in Maharashtra and southern states to closures in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand due to flooding. Some areas are now considering making Friday, September 12, 2025, a potential holiday. Despite the lack of a national holiday, some states and districts may declare school closures due to local circumstances and regional observances. School Closures on 12th September 2025 Jammu & Kashmir According to reports, several areas of Jammu & Kashmir may keep their schools closed on September 12. Only a few days have passed since Eid-e-Milad, which was celebrated earlier this week. The Friday after Eid is traditionally regarded as an extra holiday in certain Valley districts. However, the final confirmation rests with the district administration, and parents are advised to check local announcements.

Punjab Among the states most severely impacted by this monsoon's floods and intense rainfall is Punjab. Schools in districts like Jalandhar and the neighboring areas were closed on September 11; in certain places, the closure may last until September 12 while authorities continue to examine the damage. According to the Education Department, schools won't reopen until buildings and transportation routes are deemed safe. Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand Landslides and flash floods have caused both hill states to close on several occasions. Authorities at the district level may choose to prolong the September 12th school holiday if the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) publishes new warnings. Students and parents are encouraged to monitor notices from the local district collector. Other States As of right now, states or major cities like Delhi, Maharashtra, or Karnataka have not received any official holiday notifications for September 12. Unless there are localized weather-related notifications, regular courses are anticipated to continue.