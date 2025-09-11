School Holiday on 12th September 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

School Holiday 12th September, 2025: In India, September 2025 has become a month with several school breaks due to a combination of religious celebrations and erratic monsoon rains. In just the first two weeks of the month, students have taken several days off, from festival-related holidays in Maharashtra and southern states to closures in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand due to flooding. Some areas are now considering making Friday, September 12, 2025, a potential holiday. Despite the lack of a national holiday, some states and districts may declare school closures due to local circumstances and regional observances.
School Closures on 12th September 2025
Jammu & Kashmir
According to reports, several areas of Jammu & Kashmir may keep their schools closed on September 12. Only a few days have passed since Eid-e-Milad, which was celebrated earlier this week. The Friday after Eid is traditionally regarded as an extra holiday in certain Valley districts. However, the final confirmation rests with the district administration, and parents are advised to check local announcements.
Punjab
Among the states most severely impacted by this monsoon's floods and intense rainfall is Punjab. Schools in districts like Jalandhar and the neighboring areas were closed on September 11; in certain places, the closure may last until September 12 while authorities continue to examine the damage. According to the Education Department, schools won't reopen until buildings and transportation routes are deemed safe.
Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand
Landslides and flash floods have caused both hill states to close on several occasions. Authorities at the district level may choose to prolong the September 12th school holiday if the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) publishes new warnings. Students and parents are encouraged to monitor notices from the local district collector.
Other States
As of right now, states or major cities like Delhi, Maharashtra, or Karnataka have not received any official holiday notifications for September 12. Unless there are localized weather-related notifications, regular courses are anticipated to continue.
Why Frequent Holidays This September?
-
Monsoon Disruptions: Heavy rainfall, floods, and unsafe roads have forced administrations to close schools in North India repeatedly.
-
Festive Season: September marks festivals like Onam, Eid-e-Milad, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Teacher’s Day, leading to official holidays in many regions.
-
Safety First Approach: District authorities are prioritising student safety, announcing closures whenever conditions pose risks to commuting or school infrastructure.
Although the September 12, 2025, school vacation is not a national holiday in India, it is anticipated to be observed in a few states, including Jammu & Kashmir and portions of Punjab, with potential expansions in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand contingent on the weather. In a month already full of holidays, this is just another unplanned break for pupils, but it also demonstrates how festivals and the environment work together to influence India's school calendar.
Before presuming a holiday, parents and kids are strongly encouraged to stay informed by following official district and school notifications. Even while festivals promote happiness and leisure, these closures are a necessary precaution because of safety issues brought on by severe rainfall.
Also Check: State-Wise School Holidays 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation