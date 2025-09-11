UP Police SI Form Correction Window Opens at uppbpb.gov.in - Edit Your Application Now

UP Police SI Correction 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will open the application correction window for UP Police SI 2025 tomorrow, September 12, at 6 am. Candidates who have registered for the posts can modify their application forms by visiting the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The application modification window will be available until September 15. After this date, no changes will be allowed.

UP Police SI apply online process started on August 12 and concluded on September 11. A total of 4543 Sub Inspector vacancies have been announced. Get all the details on UP Police SI application correction 2025 process, including dates, details that can be edited and more.

UP SI Application Correction 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has concluded the application process for 4543 vacancies. The board is all set to open the application correction window, allowing candidates to edit their submitted online forms. Those wishing to make changes can visit the UPPRPB website and update their details to avoid rejection of their application. Here’s a snippet of official notice below: