UP Police SI Form Correction Window Opens at uppbpb.gov.in - Edit Your Application Now

UP Police SI Correction 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will open the application correction window for UP Police SI 2025 tomorrow, September 12, at 6 am. Candidates who have registered for the posts can modify their application forms by visiting the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The application modification window will be available until September 15. After this date, no changes will be allowed.
UP Police SI apply online process started on August 12 and concluded on September 11. A total of 4543 Sub Inspector vacancies have been announced. Get all the details on UP Police SI application correction 2025 process, including dates, details that can be edited and more.
UP SI Application Correction 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has concluded the application process for 4543 vacancies. The board is all set to open the application correction window, allowing candidates to edit their submitted online forms. Those wishing to make changes can visit the UPPRPB website and update their details to avoid rejection of their application. Here’s a snippet of official notice below:
UP Police SI Application Form Correction Link
UPPRPB will activate UP SI application correction link on September 12. You can either access the correction link on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in or click on the direct link provided below:
UP SI Application Correction Link 2025
To be activated
UP Police SI 2025 Important Dates
UPPRPB released official notice regarding opening of the application correction window on its website. The UP Police SI correction window will remain open until September 15.
UP Police SI Apply Online Begins on
August 12
UP SI Apply Online Last Date
September 11
UP Police SI Application Correction Date
September 12 to 15
UP Police SI 2025: How to Edit Online Form at uppbpb.gov.in
Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the UP Police Application Correction Link.
Enter your credentials to log in.
Go to your applications and make the necessary corrections.
Review the form carefully before submitting it.
Download the UP SI online form for future reference.
