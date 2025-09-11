UP Police SI Form Correction Window Opens at uppbpb.gov.in - Edit Your Application Now

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 11, 2025, 18:29 IST

UP Police SI Correction Window 2025 will open tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates who submitted their applications for the UP Police SI 2025 exam can now make necessary changes by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The application correction window will remain open till September 15. Learn how to correct your application and the details that you can edit.

UP Police SI Application Correction
UP Police SI Application Correction

UP Police SI Correction 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will open the application correction window for UP Police SI 2025 tomorrow, September 12, at 6 am. Candidates who have registered for the posts can modify their application forms by visiting the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The application modification window will be available until September 15. After this date, no changes will be allowed. 

UP Police SI apply online process started on August 12 and concluded on September 11. A total of 4543 Sub Inspector vacancies have been announced. Get all the details on UP Police SI application correction 2025 process, including dates, details that can be edited and more.

UP SI Application Correction 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has concluded the application process for 4543 vacancies. The board is all set to open the application correction window, allowing candidates to edit their submitted online forms. Those wishing to make changes can visit the UPPRPB website and update their details to avoid rejection of their application. Here’s a snippet of official notice below:

UP Police SI Application Form Correction Link

UPPRPB will activate UP SI application correction link on September 12. You can either access the correction link on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in or click on the direct link provided below:

UP SI Application Correction Link 2025

To be activated

UP Police SI 2025 Important Dates

UPPRPB released official notice regarding opening of the application correction window on its website. The UP Police SI correction window will remain open until September 15.

UP Police SI Apply Online Begins on

August 12

UP SI Apply Online Last Date

September 11

UP Police SI Application Correction Date

September 12 to 15

UP Police SI 2025: How to Edit Online Form at uppbpb.gov.in

  • Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the UP Police Application Correction Link. 

  • Enter your credentials to log in.

  • Go to your applications and make the necessary corrections.

  • Review the form carefully before submitting it.

  • Download the UP SI online form for future reference.

