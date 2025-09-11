Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 at odishapolice.gov.in, Download CPSE Exam Oct 5 and 6 Hall Ticket from Sep 20 onwards

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
By Manish Kumar
Sep 11, 2025, 18:32 IST

 Odisha Police Admit Card 2025:  The Odisha Police is likely to conduct the written exam for the post of S.I. of Police and its equivalent ranks CPSE on October 05 and 06, 2025 across the state. The Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 will be available to download from September 20, 2025 on its official website. 

Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Police is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of S.I. of Police and its equivalent ranks CPSE- 2024 on October 05 and 06, 2025 across the state. The Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 will be released by the concerned authority on September 20, 2025 on its official website. The candidates registered successfully can download their Admit Cards from Odisha Police Websitehttps://odishapolice.gov.in.Candidates are advised to download the Odisha Police admit card after using their login credentials to the link. 

Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 Download 

The hall ticket will provide you with all the details about the examination centre and schedule of examination. We will provide the hall ticket download link below.

Odisha Police Admit Card 2025 Overview

Candidates part of selection process for Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024  can check the details of the exam and admit card highlights given below-

Institution  Odisha Police 
Post Name   Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024
Exam Date  October 05 and 06, 2025
Hall Ticket Release date  September 20, 2025 
Official Website  https://odishapolice.gov.in/main/

How to download Odisha Police Admit Card 2025?

You can download the Odisha Police Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-
Step 1. Visit the official website of the Odisha Police: odishapolice.gov.in
Step 2. Now go to the "Recruitment" section on the home page.
Step 3. Click on the link for "Sub Inspector Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024Admit Card Download".
Step 4. Enter your login credentials (application number, password, etc.)
Step 5. Download and print your admit card for future reference.

Odisha Police SI 2025 Exam Pattern

The details revised examination scheduled for the Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024 is given below. Candidates are advised to check the revised exam schedule and exam pattern for the Sub Inspector posts which are given below-

Date of Examination Paper (Subject) Time Duration Sessions
October 05, 2025 Paper-I (General English & Odia language) 90 Min. (01 & 1/2 Hrs. 1st Session (10.00 A.M. to 11.30 А.M.)
October 05, 2025 Paper-II (General Studies) 180 Min. (03 Hrs.) 2nd Session (01.30 P.M. to 04.30 P.M.)
October 06, 2025 Paper-III (Physics & Chemistry) 180 Min. (03 Hrs.) 1st Session (10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.)

 Odisha Police Admit Card 2025 Credentials Needed to Download Hall Ticket 

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024 posts can download their hall ticket after providing their login credentials to the link. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including application number and others to download the hall ticket. Below are the list of credentials you need- 

Credentials Required 1. Application Number
  2. Date of Birth
  3. Enter Security Pin

