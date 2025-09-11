Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 at odishapolice.gov.in, Download CPSE Exam Oct 5 and 6 Hall Ticket from Sep 20 onwards

Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Police is all set to conduct the written exam for the post of S.I. of Police and its equivalent ranks CPSE- 2024 on October 05 and 06, 2025 across the state. The Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 will be released by the concerned authority on September 20, 2025 on its official website. The candidates registered successfully can download their Admit Cards from Odisha Police Websitehttps://odishapolice.gov.in.Candidates are advised to download the Odisha Police admit card after using their login credentials to the link. Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 Download The hall ticket will provide you with all the details about the examination centre and schedule of examination. We will provide the hall ticket download link below. Odisha Police S.I. Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Odisha Police Admit Card 2025 Overview Candidates part of selection process for Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024 can check the details of the exam and admit card highlights given below- Institution Odisha Police Post Name Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024 Exam Date October 05 and 06, 2025 Hall Ticket Release date September 20, 2025 Official Website https://odishapolice.gov.in/main/ How to download Odisha Police Admit Card 2025? You can download the Odisha Police Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Odisha Police: odishapolice.gov.in

Step 2. Now go to the "Recruitment" section on the home page.

Step 3. Click on the link for "Sub Inspector Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024Admit Card Download".

Step 4. Enter your login credentials (application number, password, etc.)

Step 5. Download and print your admit card for future reference.

Odisha Police SI 2025 Exam Pattern The details revised examination scheduled for the Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024 is given below. Candidates are advised to check the revised exam schedule and exam pattern for the Sub Inspector posts which are given below- Date of Examination Paper (Subject) Time Duration Sessions October 05, 2025 Paper-I (General English & Odia language) 90 Min. (01 & 1/2 Hrs. 1st Session (10.00 A.M. to 11.30 А.M.) October 05, 2025 Paper-II (General Studies) 180 Min. (03 Hrs.) 2nd Session (01.30 P.M. to 04.30 P.M.) October 06, 2025 Paper-III (Physics & Chemistry) 180 Min. (03 Hrs.) 1st Session (10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M.) Odisha Police Admit Card 2025 Credentials Needed to Download Hall Ticket Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for Odisha Police Recruitment Drive -2024 posts can download their hall ticket after providing their login credentials to the link. Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including application number and others to download the hall ticket. Below are the list of credentials you need-