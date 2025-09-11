How to Launch Your Name Around Moon in 2026? Know All About NASA's Artemis II Mission

Anyone can send their name on a trip around the Moon in 2026 for free by participating in NASA's "Send Your Name with Artemis II" campaign. Artemis II, which will launch no later than April 2026, is the first mission to the Moon crewed by humans of the Artemis program, sending astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon.
Any entered names are saved to a virtual memory card and saved aboard the Orion spacecraft, so you're included in this historic mission of human space exploration.
NASA's Artemis II mission in 2026 represents a historic milestone in space travel, the first mission since Apollo 17 (1972) on which human beings will be venturing farther than Earth orbit. Reaching out to the public, NASA is asking individuals worldwide to "send their name" on this lunar mission.
With a simple online registration, any name will accompany the Orion capsule on its journey around the Moon. It generates interest in space, provides a special digital keepsake, and enhances public engagement in the new space age. Here’s everything to know about Artemis II and how to join this global adventure.
Artemis II Mission Overview
Launch Date: After April 2026 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Duration: Around 10 days, covering lunar flyby and return.
Crew: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch (NASA), and Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency), consisting of four astronauts.
Mission Objectives: Test deep space systems, crew operations, Orion spacecraft, and lay the foundation for missions to the moon and Mars.
Trajectory: Orion will do a lunar flyby, flying ~7,400 km over the Moon's surface and then coming back.
How to Launch Your Name Around the Moon
Go to Registration Portal: Navigate to NASA's official "Send Your Name with Artemis" website.
Enter Details: Enter your name and email. Registration opens through early 2026—the cut-off is usually about three months before launch.
-
Confirmation & Download: After submission, you’ll receive a digital boarding pass featuring your name, commemorating your “journey” around the Moon.
Your Name Flies: All names are saved to an SD card placed onboard Orion before liftoff, flying with astronauts as the spacecraft completes its lunar orbit.
Stay Current: Members may choose to receive NASA updates, following the mission's progress and the precise moment their name enters lunar orbit.
NASA's Artemis II mission offers a historic chance for citizens everywhere to become part of humanity's return to the Moon. By signing up, you're part of history and join the first significant crewed mission beyond Earth orbit in over 50 years.
This symbolic act is an expression of the world spirit of scientific discovery and progress, making all individuals of every age and location part of space. While Artemis II paves the way for subsequent flights to the Moon and to Mars, sending your name on a flyby of the Moon is a simple step to be part of this vast expansion of exploration.
