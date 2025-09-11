How to Launch Your Name Around Moon in 2026? Know All About NASA's Artemis II Mission

Anyone can send their name on a trip around the Moon in 2026 for free by participating in NASA's "Send Your Name with Artemis II" campaign. Artemis II, which will launch no later than April 2026, is the first mission to the Moon crewed by humans of the Artemis program, sending astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon.

Any entered names are saved to a virtual memory card and saved aboard the Orion spacecraft, so you're included in this historic mission of human space exploration.

NASA's Artemis II mission in 2026 represents a historic milestone in space travel, the first mission since Apollo 17 (1972) on which human beings will be venturing farther than Earth orbit. Reaching out to the public, NASA is asking individuals worldwide to "send their name" on this lunar mission.

With a simple online registration, any name will accompany the Orion capsule on its journey around the Moon. It generates interest in space, provides a special digital keepsake, and enhances public engagement in the new space age. Here’s everything to know about Artemis II and how to join this global adventure.