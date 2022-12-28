CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Schedule 2023 Out at psc.cg.gov.in: Check Admit Card Download Date

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the short notice regarding the exam date/admit card update for the Civil Judge Prelims Exam-2022 on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF.

CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the short notice regarding the exam date for the Civil Judge Prelims Exam-2022 on its official website. Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Judge Prelims Exam on 26 February 2022 (Sunday). All those candidates who have to appear in the Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2022 can download CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam Date 2023 from the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

However you can download the CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card Schedule 2023 Update directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update





As per the short notice released, the Civil Judge Prelims exam will be held on 26 February 2022 (Sunday) from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00P.M. Exam will be conducted in various exam centers located in three districts including Bilaspur, Durg (Bhilai) and Raipur.

Candidates qualified for the Civil Judge Prelims Exam-2022 can download their Admit Card 10 day before the date of exam. Commission will upload the Admit Card downloading link on its official website and candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials from the official website.

Process to Download: CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update