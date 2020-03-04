CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 Notification, 32 Vacancies, Apply Online from 4 March

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Civil Judge through the online mode on or before 2 April 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application for CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020

Last date for submission of application for CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020: 2 April 2020

Prelims Exam Date: 17 May 2020

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge – 32 Posts

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University.

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates in upper age limit as per government norms)

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The candidate will be selected for Civil Judge Post on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains and Viva – Voce Test.

The Online Preliminary Examination shall be of the duration of two hours consisting of 100 objective type questions while for Main Examination, the relatively more meritorious candidates from among those who appeared in the Preliminary Examination in the ratio of 1:10 having regard to the number of vacancies shall be called for Main Examination. The final list prepared for mains will be called for Viva-Voce Test.

CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for CGPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 2 April 2020.

