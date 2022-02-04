CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022: Notification Out for 44 Vacancies, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC has invited online application for the 44 Dental Surgeon post on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified for the 44 posts of Dental Surgeon. The online apply process for CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification will be commence from 10 February 2022 and candidates can apply for the same on or before 11 March 2022.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including BDS or equivalent Degree from any recognized University/Institution can apply for CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.

Notification Details CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No 09/2022/Exam/Date 03/02/2022

Important Dates CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 11 March 2022



Vacancy Details CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Dental Surgeon-44

Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have BDS or equivalent Degree from any recognized University/Institution (Accredited by Indian Medical Council)

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=cgpsc-dental-surgeon-recruitment-2022-job-notification.pdf

Age for GPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Minimum 21 Years and Maximum 32 (As on 01.01.2022)

Relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms.

How to Apply CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online for CGPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2022 Job Notification from 10 February 2022 to 11 March 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.