CGPSC Exam Schedule 2022 (Out) for Scientific Officer and Other Posts at psc.cg.gov.in, Check Admit Card Update

CGPSC Scientific Officer Exam Schedule 2022: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for Scientific Officer and Casualty Medical Officer posts on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the Scientific Officer and Casualty Medical Officer posts on 16 October 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for Scientific Officer and Casualty Medical Officer posts can check the CGPSC Scientific Officer Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the written exam for the Scientific Officer and Casualty Medical Officer posts on 16 October 2022 from 10.00 to 12.00 P.M. You can check the subject wise exam programme for the above pots.

For Scientific Officer..

Paper - 01

Part I- General Knowledge

Part II- Optional Subject

(A) Botany/Zoology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/ Microbiology/Anthropology/Forensic Biology/ Forensic Serology

(B) Physics/Electronics/Forensic Physics/Forensic Ballistics

(C) Chemistry/Forensic Chemistry/Forensic Toxicology

For Casualty Medical Officer..

Part I- General Knowledge of Chhattisgarh

Part II- Related Subject.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the above exam before 10 days of the commencement of the same. You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can check the details exam schedule/programme for the above posts available on the official website.

