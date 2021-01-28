CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Psychology Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Schedule

CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the Assistant Professor Psychology Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Post can download CGPSC Admit Card from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Professor Psychology Post on 13/14 February 2021. Candidates should note that they will have to appear for Document Verification round before Interview as per schedule mentioned on the notification.

Candidates will have to produce all the essential documents including educational and other in original and attested as mentioned in the notification. Candidates can download their CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Professor Psychology Post from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



