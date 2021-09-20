CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Registrar, Assistant Director & Others @psc.cg.gov.in, Check DV Details

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Registrar and other on its official website -psc.cg.gov.in. Download PDF

CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for these posts can check CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview for Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark posts on 30 September 2021. Document Verification for the candidates for these posts will be held on 29 September 2021.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts on 29 September 2021. Commission will conduct the Document Verification for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts on 27 September 2021. Those candidates who will qualify in the document verification round will be get chance for interview round.

All such candidates qualified in the interview round for Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar, Assistant Director Jansampark and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts can check the details Document Verification and Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

