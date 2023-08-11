Chandigarh Police Result 2023 Announced: Download PDF at chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Chandigarh Police Result 2023 has been released at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Check Direct Link to Download Chandigarh Police Selection List PDF, Physical Exam Latest Update and Other important information in this artcile.

Chandigarh Police Result 2023: Chandigarh Police Result 2023 is released on 11 August 2023. The written exam for the recruitment of 700 Constables in Chandigarh Police was held on 23 July 2023. The candidates can check the result from the official website of Chandigarh Police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. The result is available in PDF format. The PDF contains the roll number of all the candidates selected for the Physical Exam.

Chandigarh Police Result PDF Download Here

How to Download Chandigarh Police Result 2023:

Go to the official website of Chandigarh Police at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Click on the 'Result of Written Test for Recruitment to 700 posts of Constable (Executive)' The Chandigarh Police Result 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen. Check your result and download the PDF file for future reference.

Chandigarh Police Physical Exam 2023

The candidates who are shortlisted for the physical endurance test will be informed through SMS and email. The details will also be uploaded in due course on the official website of Chandigarh

Police. The physical endurance test is expected to be held in September 2023. The candidates who clear the physical endurance test will be called for the document verification process.

The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam, physical endurance test, and document verification process.

Chandigarh Police Cutoff Marks 2023

The result will also contain the cut-off marks for each category. The cut-off marks will be used to shortlist the candidates for the next round of selection, which is the physical endurance test.