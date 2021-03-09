Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: 1137 Vacancies for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts, 10th pass can apply

ChhattisgarhPostal Circle Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Chhattisgarh Postal Circle. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th pass can apply to the posts through the online mode. The applications for Chhattisgarh Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 have been started at cgpost.gov.in.

Around 1137 vacancies will be recruited for Gramin Dak Sevak Posts. The candidates are required to apply online for the aforesaid posts on or before 7 April 2021. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details about the recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 March 2021

Last date for submission of application: 7 April 2021

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 1137 Posts

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of 10th are eligible to apply. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

Download Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021

Online Application Link (Registration)

Login

Official Website

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Application Fee