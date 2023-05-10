Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: How Can I Download CGBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet Online via Digilocker

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: Check and download your CGBSE 10th and 12th result 2023 directly through DigiLocker. Also check the step-by-step process to check result via SMS in case of server slow-down. Get direct link to check CGBSE Result 2023 on Jagran Josh with CG Roll Number.

How to Check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023 via DigiLocker and SMS

CGBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is about to announce the result of classes 10 and 12 board exams on May 10 at 12 pm. State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will be announcing the CGBSE merit list. After the official announcement of the result, students will be able to download their CG Board mark sheet online by visiting cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. Chhattisgarh board results 2023 will also be made available to the students through DigiLocker. In this article, we have provided step-by-step instructions to download the CGBSE 10th result 2023 via DigiLocker and other ways.

CGBSE 10th Results 2023 Link

CGBSE 12th Results 2023 Link

Credentials Required to Check CG Board Result 2023

To check the Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 Result 2023, candidates should have the following details ready:

Roll Number (as given in the Admit Card/ Hall Ticket)

How to Check Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023?

Students can go to the official website of CGBSE to download their results. The result will also be made available through DigiLocker. Candidates will also be able to check their CGBSE 10th, 12th result with a direct link on Jagran Josh.

How to Check CGBSE Class 10 Results 2023 through DigiLocker? Step 1: Android users can download DigiLocker app through Google Play Store and iOS users can download the Digilocker app through Apple App Store. Else you can visit the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in. Step 2: Sign up or Login to the app using your Aadhaar card or Mobile phone number, six-digit pin and other required details. Step 3: Select the Education category after you log in/ sign up successfully. Step 4: Search and select Chhattisgarh State Board of Secondary Education. Step 5: Choose CGBSE Class 12 Marksheet. Step 6: New portal will open up. Enter your CGBSE Class 10 Roll number here. Step 7: Your result will open up and you can download it for future reference.

How to Check CGBSE Class 12 Results 2023 through DigiLocker? Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download and open the Digilocker application on your smartphone. (If you are an Android user, download DigiLocker through Google Play Store. If you are an iOS user, download the Digilocker app through Apple App Store to check CG Board Class 12 Result 2023) Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar card or Mobile phone number and other required details such as name, date of birth, email address. If you have already had a DigiLocker account beforehand, log in to your account Step 3: Create and/or enter your six-digit security PIN. Step 4: Login and go to the education category. Step 5: Search and go to Chhattisgarh State Board of Secondary Education and then chose Class 12 Marksheet. Step 6: New portal will open asking for your CGBSE Credentials Step 7: Enter your roll number and other login credentials required, as per your admit card / hall ticket. Step 8: Your result will open up and you can download it for future reference.

How to Check CG Board 10th Result 2023 through Jagran Josh? Step 1: Visit the website of Jagran Josh or directly visit the direct link chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com to check your CGBSE Result. Step 2: In the portal given to check your result, enter your CGBoard 10th Class Roll Number. Step 3: Your result will open up. Step 4: You can take a screenshot and use it for future reference.

How to Check CG Board 12th Result 2023 through Jagran Josh? Step 1: Visit the website of Jagran Josh or directly visit the direct link chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com to check your CGBSE Result. Step 2: In the portal given to check your result, enter your CGBoard 10th Class Roll Number. Step 3: Your result will open up. Step 4: You can take a screenshot and use it for future reference.

How to Check Chhattisgarh Board 10, 12 Result 2023 via SMS?

Step 1: Open the SMS application on mobile phone and start a new SMS

Step 2: type CG10 (Space) Roll Number for 10th class result OR type CG12 (Space) Roll Number for 12th class result

Step 3: Send SMS to 56263

