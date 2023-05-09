CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: CG Chhattisgarh Board Result at cgbse.nic.in, Marks and Previous Year Stats

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is announcing the CGBSE 10th and 12th results on May 10, 2023. The link for students to check the results will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in by 12 noon.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Latest: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the CGBSE 10th and 12th result 2023 tomorrow. According to the announcement made by board officials, CG board 10th and 12th result 2023 will be announced on May 10, 2023, by 12 noon. The link for students to check the board results will be available on the official website cgbse.nic.in.

This year approximately 3,37,293 students appeared for the CG 10th exams and 3,27,935 students appeared for CG 12th exams. The class 10 exams were conducted from March 2 to 24, 2023 while the class 12 exams were conducted from March 1 to 31, 2023. To check the Chhattisgarh board results 2023 students are required to visit the website and enter the hall ticket number in the result link given. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the board results through the link available here at Jagran Josh.

How to Check CG Board Result 2023

Chhattisgarh board officials will be announcing the CGBSE 10th and 12th results tomorrow, May 10, 2023. Students can follow the below given steps to check Chhattisgarh board result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the board website

Step 2: Click on CGBSE 10th and CGBSE 12th Result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the given link

Step 4: Download the 10th and 12th result for further reference

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM

Where to check CGBSE 10th and 12th Results

The list of websites for students to check the CG board result 2023 is given below.

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com

chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM

Chharttisgarh Board Results 2023 to be announced on May 10

Updated as on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM