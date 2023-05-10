CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 by Jagran Josh, Check with Roll Number and Name-wise

Chhattisgarh Board result 2023 to be announced today May 10, 2023. Candidates can check their results through the direct link available here at Jagran Josh. Check complete details, and steps to check results here.

CGBSE Board Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the date and time for the announcement of the board results. According to the official notification shared, CGBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced at 12 today, May 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CG Board exams will be able to check the results through the link given on the website.

According to reports, the Chhattisgarh Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will be announcing the CG Board 10th and 12th results.This year over 7 lakh students have registered for the CG Board exams. As per the numbers available 3,30,681 appeared in the class 10 exams and 3,23,625 appeared in the class 12 exams.

The link for students to check the board results will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Apart from this, Jagran Josh will also be providing students with the results. To check the results here candidates can visit the websites chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com.

Where and When to Check CG Board 12th Result 2023 Chhattisgarh

According to the board notification issued, the link for students to check the results will be available on the websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Approximately 7 lakh students will be visiting the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board today to check the results. For candidates who are unable to visit the official website, Jagran Josh is providing an alternate link chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com to check the results.

Updated as on May 10, 2023 at 8:19 AM

Check CG Board 10th and 12th Results at Jagran Josh

Given the large number of students who will be visiting the official website to check the CGBSE 10th, 12th results, it is highly likely that students may face issues when downloading their results.

Keeping this in mind, Jagran Josh will be providing students with a direct link on this page to check the Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results. Candidates can visit the links - chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com to check their board results.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: How to Check at Jagran Josh

Candidates who are visiting the Jagran Josh website can follow the steps provided here to check the board results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh

Step 2: Click on the CG board result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link provided

Step 4: Download the CG Board Result 2023

