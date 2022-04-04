CG Board Result 2022 Class 10: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the CG board 10th result tentatively in May/June 2022. Students can check their CG Board class 10th result 2022 at cgbse.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh 10th result 2022, students have to use their roll number. Also, a direct link will be available on this after the declaration of the CG 10th result.

The CGBSE 10th result 2022 will be provisional. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result. The marksheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

The article provides the students with the latest information and updates about the CG Board result 2022 class 10th including the procedure for checking the result, last year statistics, compartmental examination, rechecking and reevaluation process.

CGBSE Result 2022 Class 10 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Exam Name CG Board Class 10th Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in Result Mode Online Credentials Required roll number

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

CGBSE will announce the class 10th result date 2022 on the official website. However, here we have provided the tentative CG Board 10th result dates for the students. Along with the date of result of class 10th, students can also check the forthcoming events and exam dates -

Events Dates Chhattisgarh Class 10th Exam 3rd to 23rd March 2022 CG Board Result 10th May 2022 CGBSE Class 10th re-evaluation - application date June 2022 Revaluation Result June 2022

How To Check CG Board Class 10 Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Chhattisgarh class 10th result will be available in online mode. Students can check the CGBSE results on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online cgbse.nic.in 2022 result class 10th result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the relevant link as per the student's class.

3rd Step - Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button.

4th Step - CG Board Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Take a screenshot and download the result.

How To Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

Alternatively, students can also access the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their CG Board 10th result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -

1st Step - For CG Board result for Classes 10 - Type CG10<space>ROLL NUMBER.

2nd Step - Send this message to 56263.

3rd Step - The result will be sent to the students via SMS.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 for Class 10th - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

To make the CG Board result checking procedure easier, here we have provided images of each step. Students can check the CGBSE class 10th result window images along with checking procedure below -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - cgbse.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.

Step 2nd - Now, click on the Chhattisgarh High School Exam result or Higher School Exam Result. A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.

What details will be mentioned in CG Board Result 2022 class 10th?

Initially, CG Board will release the 10th result 2022 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. So, students must ensure that all the details mentioned on it must be correct. We have provided here the details provided in the Chhattisgarh 2022 result for class 10th based on last year's data. Check details here -

Student's name Roll number Parents/Guardians name Centre code School code Name of the Subjects Marks obtained in theory exams Marks secured in practical exams Division Grand total Remarks

CGBSE Board Result 2022 Statistics

The exam conducting body will release the CG Board 10th result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of CGBSE, last year, the pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the Chhattisgarh result statistics of the last few years -

Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Number of Students appeared 2021 100% 100% 100% 4,67,261 2020 73.62% Approx 3.84 Lakhs 2019 68.2 77.7% 68.25% 3,82,955 2018 77% 79.4% 74% 4,42,060 2017 61.04% 62.06% 60% 3,86,349 2016 73.43% 75.83% 71% 4, 50,000 2015 55.23% 55.36% 55% 4,03,0762

What After the Announcement of Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022?

After the declaration of the CG Board class 10 board exam results, students will be able to download and take a printout of the result sheet for further admission process. A hard copy of the examination results will be issued by the board which can be collected from the respective schools.

The students who qualify in the CGBSE class 10th will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11 Arts, Science and Commerce streams based on the cutoff and the marks secured by the students. The cutoffs for the class 11 admission will be set by the respective schools and junior colleges based on which the admissions will be conducted.

CGBSE Result 2022 Class 10 - Rechecking and Revaluation

The students who have appeared for the CG Board class 10 exam but are not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. The students are required to fill in the applications for the CGBSE class 10 revaluation and rechecking process.

Along with submitting the CGBSE revaluation and rechecking process students are required to submit an application fee which can be submitted online. After submitting the applications, the board will recheck the answer sheets for the subjects applied by the candidates. In case there are changes in the marks secured after the rechecking and revaluation process the same will be updated in the mark sheets of the students.

CG Board Class 10 Result 2022 - Improvement / Supplementary / Compartment Exam

After the CGBSE Revaluation and Rechecking process, the board will be releasing the applications for Improvement or supplementary exam. The students who have not qualified in the CG Board class 10th and wish to give it another try will be able to apply for the improvement exam which will be conducted by the board shortly after the CGBSE Class 10 examination results are declared online.

It is expected that the CG Board 10th improvement and supplementary exams will be conducted a month after the declaration of the board examination results. The students qualifying in the Chhattisgarh improvement exams will be able to continue with their class 11 admission procedures without having to cancel the admissions.

Chhattisgarh Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 - Toppers

The toppers for the Chhattisgarh Board examination will be released as soon as the results are declared. The names of the students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2019 toppers from the table provided below -

CG Board 10th Toppers 2019

Student’s Name Pass Percentage Nisha Patel 98.33% Yogesh Sahu 98.00% Tilak Jha 97.83 % Hema Sahu 97.83 % Rani Bhagat 97.67 %

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as CGBSE is responsible for conducting the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations for the students along with other competitive examinations. The board came into existence in 2001 following which the first annual examinations were conducted in 2002. The board conducts examinations for the High school (regular / Swdyayi / correspondence), Higher Secondary (regular / Athavale / correspondence), Higher Secondary Professional (Regular / Athavale), Diploma in Education (regular / correspondence) biennial course (after passing the Higher Secondary) and Diploma in Physical Education, two-year course (after passing the Higher Secondary).