CG Board Result 2022 Class 10: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the CG board 10th result tentatively in May/June 2022. Students can check their CG Board class 10th result 2022 at cgbse.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh 10th result 2022, students have to use their roll number. Also, a direct link will be available on this after the declaration of the CG 10th result.
The CGBSE 10th result 2022 will be provisional. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the result. The marksheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.
The article provides the students with the latest information and updates about the CG Board result 2022 class 10th including the procedure for checking the result, last year statistics, compartmental examination, rechecking and reevaluation process.
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)
|
Exam Name
|
CG Board Class 10th
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result Announcement Official Website
|
cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Credentials Required
|
roll number
CGBSE will announce the class 10th result date 2022 on the official website. However, here we have provided the tentative CG Board 10th result dates for the students. Along with the date of result of class 10th, students can also check the forthcoming events and exam dates -
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Chhattisgarh Class 10th Exam
|
3rd to 23rd March 2022
|
CG Board Result 10th
|
May 2022
|
CGBSE Class 10th re-evaluation - application date
|
June 2022
|
Revaluation Result
|
June 2022
Chhattisgarh class 10th result will be available in online mode. Students can check the CGBSE results on the official website. They can follow the given steps to download online cgbse.nic.in 2022 result class 10th result -
1st Step - Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education - cgbse.nic.in.
2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the relevant link as per the student's class.
3rd Step - Enter roll number and captcha code. Now, click on the submit button.
4th Step - CG Board Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen.
5th Step - Take a screenshot and download the result.
Alternatively, students can also access the Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS. They can check their CG Board 10th result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below -
1st Step - For CG Board result for Classes 10 - Type CG10<space>ROLL NUMBER.
2nd Step - Send this message to 56263.
3rd Step - The result will be sent to the students via SMS.
To make the CG Board result checking procedure easier, here we have provided images of each step. Students can check the CGBSE class 10th result window images along with checking procedure below -
Step 1st - Go to the official link - cgbse.nic.in and paste it on the Google page. A new window will appear on the screen.
Step 2nd - Now, click on the Chhattisgarh High School Exam result or Higher School Exam Result. A login page will appear on the screen.
Step 3rd - Enter the login credentials and the result will appear on the screen.
Initially, CG Board will release the 10th result 2022 in the form of a provisional mark sheet. So, students must ensure that all the details mentioned on it must be correct. We have provided here the details provided in the Chhattisgarh 2022 result for class 10th based on last year's data. Check details here -
The exam conducting body will release the CG Board 10th result statistics along with the announcement of the result. As per the released data of CGBSE, last year, the pass percentage was 100%. Here, students can check the Chhattisgarh result statistics of the last few years -
|
Year
|
Overall Pass %
|
Girls’ Pass %
|
Boys’ Pass %
|
Number of Students appeared
|
2021
|
100%
|
100%
|
100%
|
4,67,261
|
2020
|
73.62%
|
|
|
Approx 3.84 Lakhs
|
2019
|
68.2
|
77.7%
|
68.25%
|
3,82,955
|
2018
|
77%
|
79.4%
|
74%
|
4,42,060
|
2017
|
61.04%
|
62.06%
|
60%
|
3,86,349
|
2016
|
73.43%
|
75.83%
|
71%
|
4, 50,000
|
2015
|
55.23%
|
55.36%
|
55%
|
4,03,0762
After the declaration of the CG Board class 10 board exam results, students will be able to download and take a printout of the result sheet for further admission process. A hard copy of the examination results will be issued by the board which can be collected from the respective schools.
The students who qualify in the CGBSE class 10th will be eligible to apply for the admissions to class 11 Arts, Science and Commerce streams based on the cutoff and the marks secured by the students. The cutoffs for the class 11 admission will be set by the respective schools and junior colleges based on which the admissions will be conducted.
The students who have appeared for the CG Board class 10 exam but are not satisfied with the marks secured can apply for the rechecking or revaluation process. The students are required to fill in the applications for the CGBSE class 10 revaluation and rechecking process.
Along with submitting the CGBSE revaluation and rechecking process students are required to submit an application fee which can be submitted online. After submitting the applications, the board will recheck the answer sheets for the subjects applied by the candidates. In case there are changes in the marks secured after the rechecking and revaluation process the same will be updated in the mark sheets of the students.
After the CGBSE Revaluation and Rechecking process, the board will be releasing the applications for Improvement or supplementary exam. The students who have not qualified in the CG Board class 10th and wish to give it another try will be able to apply for the improvement exam which will be conducted by the board shortly after the CGBSE Class 10 examination results are declared online.
It is expected that the CG Board 10th improvement and supplementary exams will be conducted a month after the declaration of the board examination results. The students qualifying in the Chhattisgarh improvement exams will be able to continue with their class 11 admission procedures without having to cancel the admissions.
The toppers for the Chhattisgarh Board examination will be released as soon as the results are declared. The names of the students who have topped the examinations will be released on the official website by the board officials along with the top marks in each category. Check the 2019 toppers from the table provided below -
CG Board 10th Toppers 2019
|
Student’s Name
|
Pass Percentage
|
Nisha Patel
|
98.33%
|
Yogesh Sahu
|
98.00%
|
Tilak Jha
|
97.83 %
|
Hema Sahu
|
97.83 %
|
Rani Bhagat
|
97.67 %
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education also known as CGBSE is responsible for conducting the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations for the students along with other competitive examinations. The board came into existence in 2001 following which the first annual examinations were conducted in 2002. The board conducts examinations for the High school (regular / Swdyayi / correspondence), Higher Secondary (regular / Athavale / correspondence), Higher Secondary Professional (Regular / Athavale), Diploma in Education (regular / correspondence) biennial course (after passing the Higher Secondary) and Diploma in Physical Education, two-year course (after passing the Higher Secondary).
CGSOS 10th Result 2021 Tomorrow: As per the latest update, the Chattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur, CG SOS will declare the CGSOS Class 10 Result 2021 today i.e. 6th August 2021 – at 12 PM in the afternoon. After the declaration, students will be able to check Chhattisgarh Open School 10th Result 2021 online by logging onto the exam portal i.e. cgsos.co.in. Get Direct Link Here.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education in an official notification has announced that the CGBSE class 10 Results 2021 will be declared on the official website tomorrow - May 19, 2021. As per media reports, the results will be declared by 11 AM tomorrow. Check complete details here.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the CGBSE class 10 results 2021 on the official website. According to information provided by board officials, students who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the exams next year.