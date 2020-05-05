CIMAP Recruitment 2020 for 10 Project Assistant and Research Associate

CIMAP Recruitment 2020: CSIR - Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Project Assistant and Research Associate. Eligible candidates can apply for the post online on or before 08 May 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date for Online submission of Application: 08 May 2020

Date of Interview :14 MAY 2020

Time of Interview :10.00 A.M. onwards

CIMAP Vacancy Details

PA-II - 6 Posts

PA-I - 1 Post

Research Associate- Proj - 2 Posts

Research Associate-1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Project Assistant and Research Associate Posts

Educational Qualification:

PA-II - M.Sc (Min 55%) in Agronomy /Soil Science/Environmental Sciences

PA-II - B.Tech in Computer Science OR MCA(Min 55%) with 01 years of Experience OR MSc with PG Diploma in Remote Sensing and GIS Applications/Web portal OR M.Tech in Remote Sensing Technologies

PA-II - M.Sc. (Min 55%) in Agriculture/Environmental Sciences Experience:- At least one year experience in field experiment related to agrochemicals/MAP agrotechnology

PA-I - B.Sc (Min 55%) Botany/Chemistry with One Year Diploma in Computer Skills

Research Associate-Proj - Essential Qualification for RA Provisional:- Ph.D. in Biotechnology/Biochemistry/ Microbiology/ Life Sciences thesis submitted. Essential Qualification for RA:- Ph.D. in Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Microbiology/ Life-Sciences.

Research Associate-M.Pharma (Min 55%) in Pharmacognosy With Two Years Experience

Research Associate-Proj - Essential Qualification For RA Provisional:- Ph.D. in Botany/Life Science / Plant Biotechnology thesis submitted as on date of interview Essential Qualification For RA: Ph.D. in Botany/ Life Science / Plant Biotechnology PhD awarded as on date of interview

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Selection Process

The candidates shortlisted by the Screening Committee will be invited for online-Interview through Skype on 14 May 2020 from 10:00 AM onwards.

How to Apply for CIMAP Project Assistant and Research Associate Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send scan copy of all required documents through Email on hrd@cimap.res.in latest by 08 MAY 2020.