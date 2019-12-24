CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020 for Chief Administrative Officer, Library & Information Officer & Other Posts

Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi Jobs Notification: CIP, Ranchi has invited applications for Chief Administrative Officer, Library & Information Officer, Occupational Therapist Gr.I and Senior Dietician posts on contract basis for six month tenure or till the post is filled up on regular basis whichever is earlier. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled to be held on 21 January 2020 at 11.00 AM.

Candidates applying for vacancies notified in CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020 Notification should note that the all the vacancies are open for unreserved category candidates.

CIP, Ranchi, this notification, is offering the consolidated pay per month of Rs.33075/- for Chief Administrative Officer and Library and Information Officer positions. While, it’s offering Rs. 27563/- per month salary on Occupational Therapist Gr. I and Senior Dietician positions.

In order to appear for the walk-in-interview, candidates are required to submit their application on plain paper either typed or handwritten along with bio-data two passport size photograph, photocopy of the certificates of proof of date of birth, education qualification, experience, etc. Applications can be submitted to the Director’s Office in CIP, Ranchi on or before 21 January 2020 at 09.30 AM.

CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020 Notification Summary

Notification details

Employment Advertisement Dated: 24 December 2019

Important Dates for CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020

Date of Walk-in-Interview: 21 January 2020 at 11.00 AM (Reporting time up to 09.30 AM)

Vacancy Details of CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 04 Posts

Chief Administrative Officer – 01 Post

Library & Information Officer – 01 Post

Occupational Therapist Gr.I– 01 Post

Senior Dietician – 01 Post

Eligibility Conditions for CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification Experience

• Chief Administrative Officer – 1. Degree of a recognized University / Institute. 2. 5 years experience in a supervisory capacity Accounts, Administration, Establishment work in a Central or State Government Office/PSU/ Autonomous body / Statutory body. 3. Knowledge of Financial Rules & procedures of the Government of India and Computer Applications.

• Library & Information Officer – 1. Masters Degree in Library Science or Library and Information Science of a recognized University/ Institute. 2. Five years’ professional experience in a Library under Central/State Government/ Autonomous or Statutory organization/ PSU/ University or Recognized Research or Educational Institution.

• Occupational Therapist Gr.I– 1. M.Sc. in Dietetics. 2. 3 years experience as Dietician (after obtaining the degree of M.Sc. in Dietetics) in a reputed large hospital having indoor treatment facility.

• Senior Dietician – 1. Masters’ degree in Occupational Therapy (MOT) with specialization in Rehabilitation, Psychiatry or Neurology. 2. 3 years experience (after obtaining the degree of MOT) as Occupational Therapist in a Psychiatric Hospital, Psychiatric Clinic, Child Guidance Clinic or Department of Psychiatry in a General Hospital.

How to Apply for CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled to be held on 21 January 2020. The reporting time for the interview is up 10.00AM.Before appearing for interview the candidates need to send their application on plain paper with required details along with the required documents as per the notification to the Director’s Office, Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Kanke, Ranchi – 834006, Jharkhand till 21 January 2020 at 9.30 AM.

Advertisement for CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020

Official Notification & Application Form Download for CIP, Ranchi Recruitment 2020

Official Website