CIPET Recruitment 2022 For Manager, Technical Officer & Others @cipet.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Manager, Technical Officer & Others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30th December, 2022.

Candidates with specific educational qualification including 1st Class M.E./ M. Tech/Ph.D in Polymer Engineering/ Science/ Technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Advt. No. CIPET/HO-AI/01/2022

Important Date CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 December 2022

Vacancy Details CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Manager (Technical)-04

Senior Technical Officer-06

Senior Technical Officer-10

Manager (P&A)-01

Eligibility Criteria CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Manager (Technical)-Full time 1st Class M.E./ M. Tech in Mech/ Chem/ Polymer

Technology with 8 years post qualification experience in the

relevant field of Polymers/Plastics. OR

Ph.D in Engineering or Science or Technology with 6 years post qualification experience in the relevant field of Polymers/ Plastics.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/Age limit/Essential Skill Sets/Pay and Allowances and others for the posts.

How To Download: CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET)-cipet.gov.in. Click on the link - ‘ Recruitment of Supervisory (Technical & Non-Technical) Posts' available on the home page. Click on the different links including Advertisement/Essential Qualification & Experience/ Rules & Regulations /Application Form for Manager (Technical) / Senior Technical Officer / Technical and others update in a new window. You will get the PDF of the CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply CIPET Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format along with necessary enclosures to “Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai– 600 032” upto 30th December, 2022 by Registered/ Speed Post.