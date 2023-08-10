CISF HCM Answer Key 2023 Out: PDF Download Link For Head Constable Ministerial Response Sheet at cisfrectt.in

CISF HCM Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Central Industrial Security Force. Check Direct Download Head Constable Answer Key PDF, and Other Details Here.

CISF HCM Answer Key 2023: Central Industrial Security Force (Ministry of Home Affairs released the answer key for the written exam for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) on August 10 2023. The answer key is available on the official website - www.cisfrectt.in. The answer key is released for all shifts of all days in the PDF.

CISF HCM Answer Key PDF 2023

The answer key link is also provided in this article. It is released in PDF format. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their marks and predict their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process. The exam was completed on 06 August 2023

CISF HCM Answer Key 2023 Download Here

According to the official notice, since the written exam was conducted on 3 days in 2 shifts each and the question papers for each of the six shifts were different, the principle of Normalization will be applied to draw parity between different shifts.

How to Download CISF HCM Answer Key 2023 ?

Once you have downloaded the answer key, you can check your answers and calculate your marks. You can also use the answer key to predict your chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process. The process to download the answer key is given below.

Step 1: Visit the CISF Recruitment's official website - cisfrectt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the answer key link 'Click on the link ‘Answer Keys for the Written Examination to the post of HC/Min-2019 in CISF ’ given under ‘Instructions to Candidates'

Step 3: CISF Head Constable Answer Key PDF will be opened on your screens

Step 4: Take a print of the answer key sheet for future use

CISF HCM Result 2023

The result of the exam will be released in due course of time. A merit list will be prepared and will be uploaded on the CISF's website.

In order to qualify for the exam, 35% marks are required. However, 33% marks are required for reserve categories.

The written exam for HC/Min-2019 in CISF was held on 23 July, 30 July and 06 August 2023 in 2 shifts at 55 centres across the country at NCR zone, North zone, East zone, South East zone, South zone, North East zone, West zone and Central zone.